LG poll: Police mount scanty roadblocks in Lagos

The police in Lagos on Saturday mounted only a few roadblocks in parts of the state as residents came out to vote in the 57 local government elections.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Lagos State Independent Electoral Commission is conducting elections across the 20 local government areas and 37 local council development areas (LCDAs).

The poll is expected to produce 57 council chairmen and 376 councillors.

Contrary to previous election day security practices, NAN correspondents observed that police did not mount roadblocks along major corridors like the Lagos-Abeokuta Expressway, from Toll Gate in Ogun State to Ikeja in Lagos State.

Similarly, no police checkpoints were observed on major roads in Agege, Ogba, Ikeja, Mushin, and other areas.

The popular Ikorodu Road, Airport Road, Apapa-Oshodi Expressway, Oba Akran Road, Mobolaji Bank-Anthony Way, Acme Road, Lateef Jakande Road, Awolowo Way, and Ojuelegba were also devoid of roadblocks as of 8am.

As at 7:30am, the presence of security operatives was minimal in many of these areas.

Commercial activities were still ongoing at Ile Epo Market in Agbado Oke-Odo LCDA as of 7am, as well as in the busy Ojuelegba area in Surulere LGA.

However, police were seen preparing to set up a roadblock using tyres under the Awolowo Bridge in Ikeja at about 7:21am.

Meanwhile, shops and complexes in the ever-busy Computer Village in Ikeja remained shut as of 7:25am.

NAN also reports that a group of about 20 youths of voting age were seen playing football in Ilupeju, Mushin LGA.

