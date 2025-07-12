Lagos LG poll: Why we did not close the border – Immigration

Comptroller Absullahi Adamu of the Nigeria Immigration Service, Seme Border Command says the command did not receive any directive to close the border over the Lagos State council election.

The Comptroller of the command told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Seme that the border is an international one, which is on the exclusive list.

According to Adamu: “We have not received any letter from Lagos State Government or Ministry of Foreign Affairs on the election.

“Closing of an international border should come from higher authority.

Also Read

“There is no information regarding restrictions of movement till 3pm, so our status quo remains the same.

“The border cannot be closed against people coming into the country, but we can only advise them to wait till 3pm after stamping them before leaving the border.”

Adamu said that foreigners coming into the country through the border would be urged to hang somewhere after stamping their passports till 3pm before leaving the border.

He, however, said that the command would act accordingly if they receive orders to restrict movement.

Post Views: 6