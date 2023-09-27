Yobe distributes palliative items to 137,000 households 

Yobe said it has so far distributed food items to 137,000 households as palliatives to cushion the effect of fuel subsidy removal.

Executive Secretary, State Emergency Management Agency, Dr Muhammad Goje, told a news Conference in Damaturu Wednesday that rice, maize, pasta and condiments were distributed to the beneficiaries.

He explained that the items were distributed to beneficiaries at Damaturu, Fine, Potiskum, Bade, Geidam and Jakusko local government areas.

Goje said each household received between 20kg and 50kg of the grains, depending on its size.

“Sixty-nine per cent of the beneficiaries got the items correctly while the remaining 31 per cent got theirs through clusters,” he said.

Goje added that beneficiaries were identified by registration and recommendations by traditional leaders, places of worship, political parties, and orphanages and by People with Disabilities, among others.

He assured that other vulnerable groups in the remaining 11 local government areas of the state would benefit from the items as soon as possible.