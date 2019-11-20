“YCee vs Zaheer,” the latest album of singer and rapper, Oludemilade Alejo, aka YCee, has been streamed over two million times.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that YCee excitedly shared the news on his instagram page: @iam_ycee.

The long-awaited debut album, entitled: “Ycee vs Zaheer,” was released on November 8 and has steadily become a fan favourite in the last couple of days.

The project comes as a follow up to his eight-track body of work “First Wave” (2017) and “Late Night Vibrations” in 2018.

The two-dimensional album featured collaborations with Davido, Phyno and Niniola.

Among the songs contained in the 15-track project are Its Amazing, Wahala Dey, Bossing, Chocolata, Cheque and Dakun.

Others are Vibing, Mo Salah, So Nice, Mine, Love Like That, Bassline, Dada and Vacancy.

The album also had Ycee engage a squad of fiery producers, including Adey, JayBidz, Ballertosh, Fanatix and BeatsbyKarma.

He also worked with Syn X, Krizbeatz, Jay Popping, Buzzin Producer, AP Da Don, TwoSeven, Elmore and KO.

Speaking on the idea behind the album’s title, the Headies-nominated singer had said that his choice of “Ycee vs Zaheer” was a deliberate attempt to display his singing (Ycee) and rapping (Zaheer) side.

YCee rose to limelight after his single “Condo”, which features vocals from Patoranking, earned him two nominations at the 2015 Nigeria Entertainment Awards.

He was also nominated for Best Artist in African Pop at the 2015 All Africa Music Awards.

In October 2016, Ycee signed a record deal with Sony Music, but terminated his contract with the label in February 2018.

