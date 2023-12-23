YABATECH projects being more than varsity    – Rector

The Yaba College of Technology says its investment in research and vocational education is part of efforts in attaining the projection of becoming greater than other institutions of higher learning.

Dr Ibraheem Abdul, Rector of the institution, made the assertion in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria in Lagos.

According to him, the investment also captures bringing more grants to the college.

Abdul, who described YABATECH as Nigeria’s first educational institution founded in 1947, said it had been ranked number one polytechnic for six years.

He added that the target was to become the number one tertiary institution in the country.

“This initiative was part of the vision when I came into office, to empower our staffers, repackaging our programmes and the idea is to take YABATECH beyond the number one polytechnic.

“We are what we are; forget about what we are called.

“Our projection is to become more than a university and that is what we are focused on doing now.

“We have invested in vocational education, research and in bringing more grants to the college. So, by the time we are done, let’s see what they will call us.

“Away from being the first institution in age, we want to be the first.

“There are other institutions in the world that are not named or called university but they are proud of what they represent, so whether we are called a university or not, we are still focused,” he added.

Speaking further, the rector said that the college had concluded a four-day free eye screening and cataract surgery for Lagos residents.

He stated that the initiative was a way of giving back to the society.

Abdul noted that no fewer than 400 persons had benefited from the programme, adding that over 300 persons had cataract surgery in Gbagada General Hospital, while others were given glasses, lenses and medications.

“One of the most important responsibilities of tertiary institutions is community relation, so we organised the programme in collaboration with others, to carry out the free eye screening and cataract surgery for residents.

“The ability to see is a precious gift that millions of people around the world took for granted.

“A simple eye condition can lead to significant vision impairment or even blindness, hence the idea behind the initiative,” he told NAN.

NAN reports that the programme was in collaboration with Yaba Local Council Development Area (Yaba LCDA), Lagos State Ministry of Health, Albasaar International Foundation and Ambassador International Limited (a Non-Governmental Organisation).