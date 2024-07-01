WWE Raw: Money in the Bank qualifiers continue as Sheamus, McIntire, Dragunov clash

The final slot for the sixth superstar to fight in the six-man ladder match at the Money In The Bank will be determined on Monday Night Raw tonight as Sheamus, Drew McIntire and Ilja Dragunov are set to challenge each other in a triple-threat match. Tune in to WWE Network on GOtv to watch!

Following his return to WWE, Sheamus is keen to clinch another championship belt, but he will have to deal with the vicious McIntire and Dragunov.

Meanwhile, the WWE universe will be anticipating a shock appearance by CM Punk who was hospitalised two weeks ago after McIntire attacked him on Smackdown. Tune in to WWE Network (ch 68) at 1am to follow the action live.

Meanwhile, the future of Raw’s dreaded group, Judgement Day, is in doubt on the heels of recent occurrences. The group’s leader, Damian Priest could be forced to abandon them if he loses his match against Seth Rollins at Money In The Bank after they both raised the stakes for their duel last week.

The duo of Finn Balor and JD McDonagh were crowned Tag Team champions last week when they defeated the previous champions, The Miz and R-Truth, thanks to an interference from the Women’s champion, Liv Morgan. Morgan’s recent attempt to endear herself to Judgement and to build a romantic relationship with Dominik Mysterio will certainly not sit well with the group’s only female member, Rhea Ripley who is currently injured.

Also Read:

After their loss, an irate The Miz berated R-Truth for costing them the Tag Team championship, while also expressing his disappointment at the possibility of not being able to star in Summerslam taking place in Ohio, his hometown, as a champion. However, Truth assured him that they would reclaim their title. The WWE universe will be expecting a renewed feud between the tag teams ahead of Money In The Bank.

Also last week, Morgan declined Zelina Vaga’s challenge for a championship match, urging her to return this week. A melee ensued thereafter when Dominik appeared to affirm an unwanted support for Vaga’s bid to rid Morgan off the championship title. Dominik’s father, Rey Mysterio emerged to separate the brawling ladies, but the unexpected happened when the former pushed his father thereby setting the stage for a possible clash today.

Don’t miss out on the action set to happen on Monday Night Raw. Stay connected to watch all the fights and action taking place tonight. Download MyGOtv app or dial *288# to subscribe, reconnect or upgrade your package. You can also download the GOtv Stream app for nonstop sporting action.