WSCIJ trains 12 female Reporters as champions for leadership of women in newsrooms

The Wole Soyinka Centre for Investigative Journalism has selected 12 female journalists for the champion building edition of its 2023 Report Women! Female Reporters’ Leadership Programme fellowship.

The fifth edition of the fellowship will commence with a three-day residential training from April 3 to 5, 2023 in Lagos.

It will build the capacities of the female reporters to lead the cause for women as leaders in the newsrooms and expert sources in news.

The 12 Reporters include Karina Igonikon of the British Broadcasting Corporation, Pidgin, Rivers State; Zubaida Baba Ibrahim, HumAngle Media, Abuja; Ijeoma Okereke-Adagba, Centre for Journalism Innovation and Development, Abuja; Sarah Ayeku, TVCNews, Lagos; and Fortunate Ozo of the Nigerian Television Authority, Ebonyi State.

Others are Folashade Ogunrinde, TV360 Nigeria, Lagos; Bamas Victoria, International Centre for Investigative Reporting, Abuja; Yemi Olus-Galadima, Making of Champions, Lagos; Blessing Oladunjoye, Freelance Rporter, Lagos; Martha Asumata Agas, News Agency of Nigeria, Plateau State; Olufisoye Adenitan of Federal Radio Corporation of Nigeria, Ondo State; and Maryam Abdullahi of The Cable Newspaper, Niger State.

They were shortlisted from 173 valid entries, with three from Zambia, Ghana and Kenya.