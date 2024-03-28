Woman arraigned for allegedly obtaining money by falsehood

A 35-year-old woman, Endurance Okunbor, who allegedly obtained the total sum of N7.3 million from several people under falsehood, on Thursday appeared before an Ojo Magistrates’ Court in Lagos.

The defendant is standing trial before Magistrate L K J Layeni on two counts bordering on obtaining by false pretences and stealing.

She, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge.

The prosecutor, Dr Simon Uche, told the court that the defendant committed the offences between October 15, 2019 and October 10, 2023, at the Cele Nica area of Ojo.

Uche alleged that the defendant obtained the total sum of N7.3 million from various customers of Giant Strides Micro Finance Bank, under a false pretence to remit same to the bank .

The prosecution said the representation by the defendant was false as she bolted away with the money and never remitted same.

He said the defendant was arrested following police investigation.

The micro finance bank is said to be represented by one Richard Takpa.

The offence contravenes the provisions of section 287 and 314 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State 2015.

The court granted the defendant bail in the sum of one million naira with one surety in like sum.

He adjourned the case until April 19, for trial.