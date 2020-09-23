Wolverhampton Wanderers FC have signed 26-year-old Portuguese defender, Nelson Semedo, from FC Barcelona for 30 million euros ($35.1 million) plus add-ons, the La Liga club announced on Wednesday.

The 26-year-old right full-back has penned a deal which will keep him at Molineux until June 2023, with an option to extend it to June 2025.

Semedo made 122 appearances for FC Barcelona in all competitions after arriving from Benfica in 2017, winning two Spanish league titles, a Copa del Rey and a Spanish Super Cup.

“FC Barcelona will like to publicly express their gratitude to Nélson Semedo for his commitment and dedication and wish him all the best for the future,” the Spanish club said in a statement.

Capped 13 times by Portugal, Semedo was part of the side which won the UEFA Nations League in 2018/2019.

Semedo joins Wolves as a replacement for Matt Doherty, who joined Tottenham Hotspur on a four-year contract.

At Wolves, he will link up with a sizeable Portuguese contingent that includes Fabio Silva, Joao Moutinho, Ruben Neves and Rui Patricio.

“It isn’t often that we have the opportunity to sign a world-class player from a world-class club.

“Nelson’s signing shows we will never stop progressing and we are still hungry and humble in our heart,” Wolves chairman Jeff Shi said.

Reuters/NAN.