Wife seeks divorce after 11 years of childlessness 

An Ilorin-based housewife, Rashidat Quadir, on Wednesday filed for divorce at an Area Court at Centre-Igboro in Ilorin.

The petitioner said the divorce was necessary after 11 years of being childless and allegedly suffering lack of love from her husband.

“My husband and his parents are frustrating me because I have no children. My man also no longer has trust in me.

“He always has issues with me each time I go out and he does not have trust in me any longer. He believes that anytime I go out, it is to visit another man.

“He therefore forces me to swear with the name of Almighty Allah and the holy Quran each time I go out, saying that I have gone to have affair with another man.

“He goes as far as inspecting my underwear pant to know if I had sex outside,” she said.

Quadir stated further that her mother-in-law had told her on many occasions to look for another man and stop wasting her youthful age in their family.

“So, that is why I packed out of the house three months ago after so much threat, frustration and pain.”

The respondent however said that he was still interested in the marriage, adding that he did not chase his wife out of the house.

“I just went to the office and returned home to meet her absence.

“The only thing I remembered is that six years ago, my parents called her parents to come and confirm if she was the one that caused our inability to have kids.

“On the issue of challenging her, it is because she refused to allow me to have sex with her for two weeks. That is why I doubted her,” he said.

The respondent also said that he tried to settle the issue by going to visit his in-laws.

He added that they asked him to be patient with her, and that she would return home.

The Presiding Judge, Shehu Ajimobi, granted the respondent time to enable him settle with his wife, saying that divorce should be considered before conclusion.

Ajimobi advised the husband to do everything necessary to get his wife back and appealed to her to be patient as well.

The case was adjourned to November 6, for the report of settlement.