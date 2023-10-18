Father defiled his four-year-old daughter – Investigator

Modupe Maduba, an Assistant Chief Intelligence Officer, told an FCT High Court in Kubwa that a 35-year-old man, Onyebuchi Ezema defiled his four -year-old daughter.

The National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons ( NAPTIP), charged Ezema, who resides in Zone 9, Lugbe AirPort Road, Abuja with assault, to which he pleaded not guilty.

Maduba of the NAPTIP said this while being cross examined by the defence counsel, Opeyemi Adeyemi at the resumed trial of Onyebuchi Ezema.

During cross-examination, Adeyemi asked Maduba the time, date and place the defendant committed the said offence.

He further asked if Maduba knew where the defendant’s wife kept the victim the day it happened and if it was possible an unknown person penetrated her vagina.

The defence counsel also asked the investigator to describe where the defendant lived and if there was electricity on the day of the incident.

In response, Maduba said the incident happened on April, 15, 2020 at Lugbe Zone 6, at night.

“The defendant lives in a one bedroom self contained apartment with his son whom he sleeps with in same room alongside his wife and daughter (the victim).

“The defendant’s wife left her child with her cousin whom lives in the same village, while she went to work on the said date,” she said.

The investigator added that she did not know if there was electricity on the day of the incident.

Adeyemi asked if the investigator discovered any blood stain on the minor in the course of her investigation and if a finger print examination was carried out on the child to confirm if it was the defendant’s finger.

The defence counsel asked the investigator to read out the medical report in court, if it stated that the defendant broke the victim’s hymen.

Maduba responded that she did not see any blood stain on the victim, no finger print examination was carried out and the medical report did not state who broke the victim’ s hymen.

Adeyemi however applied for a no-case submission to the court.

Following the defence counsel’s submission, Justice Asmau Akanbi-Yusuf adjourned the matter until December 13 for adoption of the no-case submission.