Court grants housewife divorce over inability of husband to provide for her

An Upper Area Court in Kubwa, Abuja, granted a housewife, Marya Abubakar’s request for divorce from her husband, Misbahudeen Kareem over his inability to provide for her.

The Judge, Mohammed Wakili, dissolved the two-year-old marriage according to Islamic law, following Abubakar’s prayer for divorce on grounds of lack of care and respect.

Wakili, however, ordered Abubakar to observe “Iddah” (waiting period) of three months according to Islamic injunction, before contracting another marriage.

Earlier, the petitioner had told the court she got married to the respondent under Islamic law in June, 2021 and did not have children together.

She said six months into their marriage, they started having issues and all efforts for mediation proved abortive.

Abubakar said she eventually left her matrimonial home because the respondent was always quarrelling with her and using abusive words on her.

“My husband does not take care of me and does not allow my relatives and friends visit me since we got married,” she said.

She, however, urged the court to summon the respondent to court for determination of the status of their marriage as she had been at her parent’s home for the past one year.

The respondent, however, consented to the divorce.