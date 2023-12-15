WIC speaks as Supreme Court rules on freedom for Nnamdi Kanu

The World Igbo Congress has urged the Supreme Court to affirm the earlier judgments of subordinate courts and order the unconditional release of the leader of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra.

The Eagle Online is reporting that the appellate court has fixed Friday (today) for the judgment.

The apex organisation for all people of Igbo descent in the Diaspora spoke in a statement on Thursday.

In the statement signed by its Chairman, Dr. Festus Okere, the body said: “WIC’s view that Kanu is a freedom fighter and a leading advocate of Igbo interests within the Nigerian polity has been ratified by the recent ruling of the High Court of Enugu State.

“This court held that the secretive classification of IPOB as a terrorist group by the Federal Government of Nigeria and its sub-national entities violates Section 42 of the Nigerian Constitution.

“It is now settled that IPOB was never and is not a terrorist entity; it has always been and remains a non-violent organisation advocating for the right of self-determination of the Igbo.

“WIC and most Igbo have always considered the extraordinary rendition and solitary confinement of MNK as part of the FGN’s overt and covert policy of unjustified discrimination against the Igbo, especially during the administration of former President Muhammadu Buhari. The Buhari administration considered the Igbo as a ‘dot’ and an underserving ‘5 percent’ voters of the Nigerian polity.

“This erroneous view led to its unjustified and unconstitutional but consistent persecution of the Igbo in whole or in part. MNK was collateral damage to that discriminatory and oppressive act by the FGN.

“The Igbo are aware that MNK was extraordinarily renditioned in Kenya by the FGN; and that the Nigerian Courts and other International Tribunals have held that it was illegal for the FGN to do so. Since June 27, 2021, MNK has been in solitary confinement in Nigeria. Even with his poor health conditions, he has been denied the opportunity to obtain appropriate medical treatment.

“WIC notes that many other sub-national groups\tribes within the Nigerian polity including the Northern Elders Council (NEC), and the Oduduwa nation, have expressed similar views urging the right for self-determination as IPOB. None of their leaders or members are currently confined.

“Similarly, the leadership of Boko Haram, an internationally certified terrorist organization freely operating within the Nigerian polity, appears to be pampered by the FGN.

“Regardless of the growing negative perception of the Supreme Court amongst the Nigerian populace, it continues to be the last hope of the common man.

“WIC believes that the Supreme Court will uphold the rule of law including the right of free speech and freedom of association enshrined in the Nigerian Constitution; and that it will ratify the numerous judgments of its subordinate courts, and of various International tribunals, which have all unanimously ordered the unconditional and immediate release of MNK.”