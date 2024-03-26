Why Very Dark Man has not been released by police, those who reported him – Lawyer

The lawyer representing Martins Victor Otse, socially known as VeryDarkBlackMan has attributed stringent bail conditions as reasons for his continued stay in police custody following his arrest on Friday.

VeryDarkBlackMan was reportedly arrested after complaints by some persons whom the lawyer has now alleged to be Tonto Dike, Iyabo Ojo and Samklef.

It was gathered that Tonto Dike had complained that she was defamed and accused of co-running an anonymous blog, Gistlover.

Also Read:

Further development showed that VeryDarkBlackMan had asked for Tonto Dike to be held responsible if anything happened to him after his first invitation to answer questions raised in the first petition.

Dissatisfied by the outcome of the first petition, the lawyer disclosed that the trio sent different petitions to different departments of the Nigerian Police Force.

Speaking on the conditions given for his client’s release, the lawyer said the VeryDarkBlackMan was asked to provide two Level 15 civil servants as surety, and when they were provided, they learned that the senior police officer in a position to approve VeryDarkBlackMan’s release was not around.

He said: “We are doing everything to perfect his bail conditions. The complainants are faces that have been made known to us. They wrote a similar petition against him last year which took us to Police Force headquarters in January.

“He has not committed any offence that is not bailable. What he is being accused of is a mere insult.”