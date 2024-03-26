Why Primate Ayodele’s prophecies are trending in Senegal, by Paul Diouf

As Senegal is currently experiencing an iconic political atmosphere with the election of Bassirou Diomaye Faye, a 44-year-old man, as the president of the country, the prophecies of Nigerian prophet, Primate Elijah Ayodele, about the election has remained talk of the town. It wasn’t expected that the candidate of the ruling party, Amadou Ba, who has the backing of the outgoing president, Macky Sall, would lose the election to an opposition.

Therefore, Primate Ayodele who repeatedly revealed in his prophecies that dates back to 2022 that the ruling party would not win has become a celebrity in Senegal for accurately foreseeing the unprecedented.

In 2022, Primate Ayodele had mentioned that the major opposition leader, Ousmane Sonko, will win the presidential election and it would only take serious rigging to deny him victory in the election. It would be recalled that as at that time, Sonko had not been disqualified to contest and was his party’s preferred presidential candidate.

These were the prophet’s words: “The coming election in Senegal will be very tough. The only way Sonko will not win is if there is rigging, it is only rigging that can take Sonko away.”

Later in 2023, Primate Ayodele in another video mentioned that if Sonko, who is the face of the opposition contests the election, the ruling party will fail. In other words, if the opposition is allowed to contest, the ruling party would lose the presidential seat: https://www.tiktok.com/@primateayodele/video/7350332497512647941

In publications in some major newspapers, Primate Ayodele maintained that the opposition has all it takes to win the election provided rigging won’t take place. In one of the publications, his prophecy encapsulated all that later happened in Senegal when President Sall attempted to extend his tenure and how the election turned out.

These were his words: “Senegal: The election in Senegal will be very tough. Without rigging, the opposition will win. The ruling party is desperate and hell-bent on retaining the seat. Senegal must pray against troubles, anarchy and I also see a coup being aborted in Senegal. I see danger looming in Senegal. Macky Sall must have a rethink. The prime minister who is expected to replace him will have issues and it will cause disagreement between both of them.”

Again in another publication, Primate Ayodele revealed that President Sall was ready to ensure his candidate wins the election, but if Sonko is released from the prison, the ruling party will not win. This prophecy was shared when Sonko got arrested by the government. He was released 10 days before the election alongside the President-elect, Diomaye Faye, whom he endorsed.

These were the prophet’s words: “President Macky Sall is determined to ensure his candidate wins the election; there will be so many troubles in the election. The president will do everything possible to ensure the prime minister wins. However, if Ousmane Sonko is released from prison, He will defeat the president’s candidate and I foresee a situation that will lead to military intervention.”

In case you are wondering why in Primate Ayodele’s prophecies Sonko was mentioned, but Diomaye Faye won the election instead, Sonko was the candidate of the major opposition party till he was disqualified by the government. Meanwhile, Primate Ayodele warned him earlier of a technical rig out from the election if he wasn’t careful.

He said: In Senegal, If Sonko isn’t guarded; he will be rigged out of the election. The election will shake the nation of Senegal and will cause chaos if not well handled. There will also be election fraud.”

When Sonko got disqualified, he officially confirmed the selection of Faye as his replacement for the presidential election, which was earlier scheduled for February 25.

Describing Faye as his “little brother” and emphasising his honesty and brilliance, Sonko entrusted the presidential project into Faye’s capable hands. The decision to name Faye as the substitute candidate comes amidst uncertainties regarding Sonko’s own ability to participate actively in the election.

Faye ran with the slogan: Diomaye mooy Ousmane,” which means: “Diomaye is Ousmane,” in Wolof, and hoped Sonko’s charisma and popular appeal amongst Senegal’s youth would boost his campaign. Sunday’s result paid off this tactic.

Technically, Faye’s victory as the president-elect is tantamount to Sonko’s win by proxy. He basically rented his space to Faye since he wasn’t allowed to contest. The major thing is the ruling party has lost grip of Senegal, just as Primate Ayodele has been saying for two years.

No doubt, the outcome of the presidential election in Senegal has gained more grounds for Primate Ayodele and, of course, the people of Senegal will always remember his remarkable prophecies.

Diouf writes from Dakar, the capital of Senegal.