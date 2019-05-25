Forty-seven-year old Yekini, living in Sango-Ota, Ogun State could easily be described as a good looking man. This means that getting a woman to warm his bed wouldn’t be a lot of headache. But Yekini, for some years now, had been having sexual intercourse with four of his daughters. A situation many, who got wind of the development, had described as bizarre.

But the most bizarre is that his wife, who is the mother of the four girls, was aware of the situation and appeared handicapped to do anything about it.

The incestuous affairs were blown open after a crack team of police detectives from Sango-Ota Area Command, Ogun State went undercover to investigate the crime and returned with mind-boggling discoveries. Although the illegal affairs had been going on for years, daughters, father and mother had preferred to let it remain within the family circle.

According to them, they were still trying to find solution for their father’s inexplicable sexual yearnings for his biological daughters when police stormed their home to arrest the man. One would have expected the daughters to have fought the sexual onslaught from their dad, especially since two are adults, but they didn’t.

They said: “Our father is sick. He doesn’t know what he is doing. We know what is wrong with him. We just need money to make him well. To arrest him and take him to court for the whole world to see and read about him and us is not the solution. We need spiritual help, not publicity.”

The first of the girls is 26 years old, second is 23, third is 19 and the last is 14. Ordinarily, these ladies could have ganged up to beat their father, report him to police or family members. But they didn’t, rather they said: “Our father is a victim, not criminal.”

Our reporter left Lagos State as early as possible to seek out the father and hear this strange story and occurrences from the horse’s mouth.

A few minutes after our reporter introduced herself, Yekini burst into heart breaking tears. It was gathered that when Yekini was arrested and presented with his alleged crime, he had vehemently denied it.

On Tuesday however, speaking with our reporter, he had a sinking look on his face. Tears gathered in his eyes and rolled down his cheeks. He sniffed and used his tee-shirt to wipe his tears.

He whispered: “Please help me! I need help! Yes, I have been having sexual intercourse with my four daughters. Something used to come upon me and take control of me. I’ll lose my senses and about two or three hours after having intercourse with any of my daughters, I will come back to my senses. This had been going on for years. I even married a second wife and visited an herbalist in order to check this malady, but all efforts failed. But it’s not every day I have sex with them. It is whenever that evil spirit comes upon me.”

Investigators had earlier discovered that the last sexual intercourse with his third and fourth daughters occurred on May 11, 12 and 13.

The arrest of Yekini wouldn’t have been possible, but for the diligence of the policemen and women, who painstaking kept digging into the case after receiving information about the father that had been sexually preying on his daughters.

A police source disclosed: “The police team launched investigation after receiving credible information that Yekini was having sex with four of his daughters. The police team was determined to rescue the girls. They went into the community and laid surveillance on the family, but found it difficult to penetrate. They knew they couldn’t make an arrest without first verifying the information they had received. They decided to go after one of the girls. They pretended to be preachers, speaking about God and salvation. They went to the place where one of the girls works and preached to her and then prayed for her.

“They then tactfully delved into issues that had to do with incest. They told her that God was willing and ready to deliver anyone caught up in that sort of situation. They gently asked her more questions about incest and whether she was experiencing it. It was at that point she opened up. The police team told her about her fundamental rights and human rights activists. They left.

“The following day, the police team returned to her work place in their uniforms. They introduced themselves as police. They had to pet her before she agreed to follow them to make statement. After her statement, the police went to the house and arrested the father. The mother and other siblings were there. The father, right then and there, denied the allegation.

“When the mother got to the station, she admitted knowing about it. The three other daughters also confessed that their father had sexually being having sex with them. Police carried out preliminary investigations and discovered that Yekini used to have sex in his room with his daughters, while his wife is fast asleep or when the wife is not around. He also used to have sex with them outside the house.

“When police asked the daughters why they didn’t react against their dad, they said they too were under a spell. They said once he tells them to undress, they would simply obey. Whenever their mother catches them, she would shout on her husband. But the woman has a medical condition, which if she shouts too much, could lead to her losing consciousness, for like three days.”

Speaking amidst tears, Yekini said he had been hearing voices in the past 13 years. The voices used to order him around. According to him, he hears the voices, but had never seen the speaker. He claimed that it was the voice that ordered him to be having sex with his daughters.

Yekini, who introduced himself as a mechanic, security guard and commercial cyclist, said: “The first time the voice spoke to me was about 13 years ago. The voice ordered me on that fateful day to place three seats on each other. It asked me to go into the store and take a rope. It further instructed me to tie it to the ceiling fan, climb the mounted seats and place the hangman’s noose around my neck. I had already done all these when my wife suddenly woke up.

“I don’t know what is wrong with me. I have no quarrel with anyone and I’m not indebted to anyone. Four years ago, I was riding motorcycle when the voice ordered me to park, and enter the river, but someone saved me. Whenever the voice comes, I lose my senses. After about three hours, my senses will return. I couldn’t tell anyone what I was going through. I decided to go and tell an herbalist, who is close to me. He did some things for me, including spiritual bath, but it didn’t work. I continued to have sex with my daughters. I have spent a lot of money on this, trying to find a lasting solution. Just three weeks ago, the voice came while I was riding motorcycle. I stopped right in the middle of the road; vehicles could have crushed me. People shouted and called me a mad man.”

It was also discovered that Yekini had attempted suicide several times, but often saved in the nick of time. Our reporter heard that his last attempt was mixture of chemicals, which he wanted to drink, but he was caught.

He cried: “I just want to take the chemicals and die. I even took a second wife because I thought it would check my sexual predilection towards my daughters, but it didn’t work. I still continue to leave my second wife’s house to my first, to have sex with my daughters.”

Yekini is said to be the breadwinner of his family: daughters, wives and aged father. The father, who is about 90 years old, was said to have rushed down to Lagos after hearing that his son had been arrested. Since the old man got to Lagos to hear the total story, he had been stooling nonstop.

The police station had been flooded with tears from Yekini, his wife and daughters. One of his daughters, since his arrest, had embarked on a hunger strike. Others laid vigil at the station.

Another of his daughters, who cried throughout her chat with our reporter, said she had already made efforts to seek for solution. She had gone to Christian and Muslim clerics. She has also visited an herbalist. The verdict had always remained the same, unchanged.

Asked what the verdict was, she said: “They all said that my father is under a curse. The curse was placed on him by a woman, who he had offended. They all said that a spiritual work needed to be carried out. I guess that it was in the course of trying to find solution by visiting these men that policemen heard about our predicament.

“Whenever it comes upon him, he’ll start acting abnormally, insane. You’ll know that he was no longer in his right senses. And then he’ll come to us and order any of us to strip. Whatever spell is disturbing him, affects us too. When he orders me to strip, I wouldn’t know what I was doing. I wouldn’t be able to refuse. We wouldn’t be able to fight or stop him. We just obey like we’re under a strong force. There was a midnight he called me outside our apartment. He ordered me to remove my panties and lay on the chair there. I simply obeyed him. He had sex with me right there. We were both no longer in our senses. About two to three hours after the act, we both came back to our senses and started crying.

“When I went out and discovered that someone cursed my father, I had to alert my mother. She told me that she too had made her findings and it was the same response. We were both trying to raise the money for the spiritual works before everything came out in the open.

“The pastor said that the spiritual work will cost us N30,000, the Alfa said N35,000, while herbalist said N20,000 plus. My father has a mental problem. We don’t want a court case.”

The herbalist that Yekini ran to him, seeking for help, also came to pay him a visit in police custody. The herbalist told the police that Yekini truly came to him for help and that he assisted him. The herbalist said that he didn’t know that the plague continued even after the work he did for him. He wished Yekini had returned to tell that he was still having intercourse with his daughters.