Why I opted out of marriage, remain friends with husband — Mo Abudu

Media mogul and film producer, Mo Abudu, has offered reasons why she opted out of her marriage and decided to remain friends with her ex-husband, Tokunbo.

The highly commended and criticised media entrepreneur revealed this in an interview with media personality, Chude Jideonwo.

Abudu said: “I don’t think that because you have decided to separate from your ex means that they were a bad human being.

“No.

“Tokunbo Abudu, I’ll say it till tomorrow, is a good father.

“He remains a good friend of mine.

“That’s the most important thing in our relationship and we have two children together.

“My children love their father and they love me.

“They don’t need to pick.

“They don’t need to say is it mummy or daddy.

“When my son graduated, we were both there.

“When it was Temidayo’s wedding, we planned it together.

“We were both there.

“I’m not saying that some relationships can’t end badly and then there could be bitterness.

“But there wasn’t.

“There was no bitterness in our relationship.

“It didn’t work.

“It didn’t work.

“And that’s it.

“We are good friends.”

On why she opted out of the marriage despite being good friends with Tokunbo, Abudu responded: “It didn’t work because there are other things that make up a relationship outside of just being friends.

“There were so many other things in the equation at the time.”