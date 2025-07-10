FG inaugurates LOC for 2025 AFRIMA

Hannatu Musawa, Minister of Arts, Culture, Tourism and Creative Economy, has inaugurated the Local Organising Committee (LOC) for the 2025 All-Africa Music Awards (AFRIMA) scheduled to hold in Lagos State.

AFRIMA 2025, organised in conjunction with the African Union Commission, is slated to hold from November 25 to 30, 2025, with the theme: “Unstoppable Africa.”

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the inter-agency LOC was inaugurated at the ministry’s headquarters on Wednesday in Abuja.

Members of the committee were drawn from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Federal Ministry of Information and National Orientation, Nigerian Film Corporation, and National Film and Video Censors Board.

Others included the Federal Ministry of Interior. National Council for Arts and Culture, representative of AFRIMA, and that of the African Union Commission, among others.

According to the Minister, AFRIMA in collaboration with the African Union Commission (AUC) has requested sponsorship and partnership with the ministry for the successful hosting of the ninth edition of the awards.

She said AFRIMA was a testament to Africa’s creativity and the vibrant spirit that characterises African Music.

Musawa said the inauguration of the LOC was the beginning of a remarkable journey that would be both exciting and demanding, and therefore urged members to ensure seamless planning and organisation of the event.

She said: “The relationship between the Ministry, AFRIMA and the AUC is one that has continued to thrive through the years

“This collaboration is not only going to solidify this relationship but will go a long way to further strengthen the African Music Industry through other programmes that will make a lasting impact on our cultural landscape and ecosystem.

“To the members of this Committee, thank you for accepting this national responsibility as your experience, your insights, and your dedication will be instrumental in making this event a resounding success.

“We are counting on your expertise, leadership, integrity, and your ability to work as a team with a shared vision.

“Let us remember that every detail we plan, every challenge we overcome, and every partnership we build, contributes to something bigger.

“As we begin this journey together, let us move forward with purpose and with the commitment to deliver an unforgettable celebration of our vibrant music.

“Thank you and congratulations once again to all members of the Local Organising Committee.

“Let’s make history together.”

In his remarks, Mike Dada, President of AFRIMA, expressed delight for the inauguration of the LOC, adding that the 2025 edition would be a milestone.

Dada said the 2025 AFRIMA is expected to welcome leading and budding African music superstars, creative industry professionals, international media, members of the diplomatic corps, and fans of African music from around the world.

He said the event would feature over 1,600 nominees, including their teams, over 25,000 visitors, and delegates from around the world.

According to him, several events are lined up to precede the main awards ceremony, including the AFRIMA Music Conference, country, and city tours.

Dada said: “Our music is globally recognised, and our artists, whether they are singing Afrobeat, Amapiano, Sukus or others, are global stars.

“But if you don’t tell your story, nobody will hear it and the private sector cannot do it alone.

“We need the policy makers, the managers of the system to make it work.”

NAN reports that AFRIMA was established in 2014 by the International Committee in collaboration with the African Union (AU).

The annual event is aimed at rewarding and celebrating the musical works, talents, and creativity from across the African continent while promoting African cultural heritage.

