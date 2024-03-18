When policemen get all blames, by Oduoye Adeyemi

I am Inspector Oduoye Adeyemi from 61 Police Mobile Force, Kontagora, Niger State. I always wonder why the policemen are everybody’s problem because they want the police to operate the American style without adequate equipment and investigation facilities among others. A Doctor will perform an abortion on a lady and be called a saint. A lawyer will stand in for a notorious criminal and be called a learned colleague.

Yet, the people will blame the police. A judge will collect a bribe, dismiss a genuine case and blame it on the police.

A trader will buy his goods for N1000 and sell them at N10,000 and he is called Odogwu; a man will impregnate his daughter and blame the police. A politician will abandon projects meant for his people, give them bags of rice, yet blame the police. A married woman will sleep around with young boys and she’s called a sugar mummy and when arrested, she blames the police.

A pastor will sleep with many married and unmarried women in his church and perform magic/miracles, collect money from Yahoo boys and armed robbers in the name of tithes and offerings and when arrested, he will blame the police. A mallam/babalawo will give charm to criminals and cults; the same person will use human body parts to make quick money, yet have the audacity to blame the police.

Welcome to Nigeria where everybody is a saint apart from the police. Welcome to Nigeria where the lives of police officers are worthless, but the death of one civilian can lead to endless protest. Welcome to Nigeria where the 35 years salary and pension for the police is not up to one month allowance for a politician, yet people blame the police for everything. There is a need to change the public perception of the Nigeria Police Force. Hence my book.