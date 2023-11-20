Big Brother Naija reality star, Doyinsola Anuoluwapo David, simply called Doyin, has said she does not know one man who can do to her what a good vibrator or sex toy can.

The medical radiographer, who first appeared in the 2022 edition of Big Brother Naija, said this on a podcast.

Doyin, who was also a part of the Big Brother Naija All Stars in 2023, spoke in an episode of The Honest Bunch podcast by Glitch Africa.

The housemate of the 2022 Big Brother Naija Season 7, tagged: “Level Up,” said: “Me I know one thing o: What a sex toy can do, what a good vibrator can do, I don’t know what man that can do that.

“You see that rhythm, that consistency that a vibrator has, no man can wiggle his tongue consistently like that till you cum.

“Sometimes when you are doing it with a man, he is getting the rhythm, he’s getting the rhythm and then you’re are about to cum and then he changes and then you are like: ‘Oh my goodness, get the fuck out of my face.”