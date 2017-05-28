West Ham prepare second bid for Onyekuru

West Ham United are reportedly readying a second bid for in-demand Eupen winger Henry Onyekuru.

Onyekuru is on a number of clubs’ wishlists this summer following his impressive campaign with Eupen in the Belgian top flight.

The 20-year-old revealed last month Arsenal had already made a bid for him and Newcastle United have since also been linked.

However, West Ham are reportedly desperate to reach a deal with the Nigeria international.

And according to a source close Onyekuru, the Hammers are set to make a second bid for the winger.

Advertisements