We’ll work with SWAN to reposition Sports– Enoh

Senator John Owan- Enoh, Minister of Sports Development, has pledged to work with the Sports Writers Association of Nigeria (SWAN) and other stakeholders to reposition sports in the country.

Enoh made the pledge on Tuesday in Abuja when the SWAN President, Isaiah Benjamin led a delegation on a courtesy visit to the minister in his office.

He said it was imperative for any sports minister to work with the association inorder to achieve success, because of the critical role the media plays in sports.

The minister noted that the courtesy visit was the first by any association or group to his office.

“The sports sector is one of the sectors that has dedicated journalists concerned about its development.

“The beginning step of anyone who would be minister is this kind of engagement and I thank you for that.

” All I came to hear about this ministry and about how SWAN be a partner, it shows the importance of SWAN.

“I am going to make every effort that I can that I don’t go wrong on that score,” he said.

The minister said the ministry will continue to explore ways to ensure capacity building for sports writers, so as improve reportage of the sports sector.

He however cautioned SWAN members against being sensational in their reportage.

“I would like to urge you to urge your members to report positively. Be objective as you can, not causing a crisis by being sensational, he said.

Enoh reiterated his commitment to revamping sports and giving its pride of place while assuring that he will not deliberately do anything wrong in the course of discharging his duty.

“But I am just human like every other being. I am not the Pope who doesn’t do wrong. I will be mindful about doing the right things.

“If it relates with me on what I will do, it means I will have no problem. I will be providing transparent leadership that would be fair to everyone, I won’t have a problem,” he said.

SWAN President, Isaiah Benjamin in his response said that the visit was part of efforts to strengthen collaboration and take sports to greater heights.

“As partners in progress, we are available to ensure you succeed.

“It’s our job to promote both the athletes and administrators.

“Sports is a media event, if your achievements are not showcased to the world, not much will be achieved.

“We will tell the story better to the outside world, because that is our commitment,” he said.

Benjamin urged the minister to give adequate attention to all sports federations and not just focus on football.

“There are other federations making the country proud. As you pilot, we appeal you do all it takes to ensure all federations are supported.

“We will tell the world where you are doing well and tell you aspects you are not doing well.

“Always count on us to be readily available to listen to you. Whatever it is, we appeal to you to do it through the national body. Our commitment is sacrosanct to ensure you succeed,” he added.