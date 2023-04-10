Welcome sex, by Tiwa Says

It was another holiday period and I was excited because Mike was returning from his trip. We did have a lingering issue, but I was confident it will be sorted out after his arrival.

I prepared his favourite meal, made extra efforts with cleaning the house, changed the sheets and charged my vibrators.

I left work early to get to the airport on time to pick Mike up. There was a bit of traffic, but I got there as the plane was landing. The luggage came out late. I was beginning to think it was lost, but just then we saw his blue box.

As soon as we got into the car, Mike grabbed me and gave me a lingering kiss. It caught me off guard, but I responded. We were locked for minutes exploring each other’s mouths. We broke off reluctantly after a while, realising where we were.

I started the car and drove out of the airport. There was some traffic congestion along the way, but it wasn’t so bad. Mike kept touching me as we chit-chatted. He caressed my thighs and soon enough he found his way to my Bermuda triangle, he started to rub my clits at first, then he slipped his fingers in.

He started with one finger, sliding in and out my already wet coochie. Then as my excitement grew, he slid in another finger, till he had three fingers in me, fucking me. Then he brings out his fingers, licks them, puts them in my mouth as well, rubs my lips with my juice, then puts the fingers back in my pussy.

It felt so good. I was purring. He kept saying things to me: “I want to eat your pussy baby. I want to fuck you so hard. I want to shove my dick down your throat. I want to slut you out.”

I was so wet I was dripping on the car seat. We got home, left the luggage in the car, stepped into the flat, locked the door, and pounced on each other. His pants were down in no time and so was the skimpy dress I had on.

Mike lifted me into a straddling position and penetrated. Lifting me up and down as he was thrusting in and out. I was screaming at this point because I couldn’t hold my orgasm any longer. I came violently, digging my nails into his skin.

He put me down and went in again, missionary style, but with my legs raised and bent above my head. Mike fucked me mercilessly. He fucked me like he was punishing me. I loved it.

He held my neck and commanded me to look into his eyes. I did, but I couldn’t focus because just then I came again, holding tight to the bedpost. He gave a loud groan and said: “Daddy’s coming baby.” It was an intense one. I could fill the force of his cum in me.

We collapsed afterward in each other’s arms and slept off.

We got up later in the night and took a shower together. I deep-throated him in the shower. I knew he had missed that. He came and I swallowed every drop.

We had dinner very late and slept even later because we were gisting. We had so much to talk about. The fun didn’t end without me getting the ice cream treatment. He poured ice cream on my body and licked me good.

This holiday was going to be an exciting and very erotic one. We had a bucket list of things to try.

NB: Purely fiction.

