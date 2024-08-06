We ‘lI make Ekiti’s creative industry economically profitable – Oyebanji

As Ekiti State Festival of Arts and Culture kicks off on Tuesday, Governor Biodun Oyebanji has reiterated his readiness to make dedicated and progressive investment in the arts and culture sector to create economic prosperity for the citizens.

Oyebanji gave the assurance on Tuesday, while declaring open the 2024 edition of the EKIFEST, held at the popular EkitiParapo Pavilion, in Ado Ekiti, the State Capital.

Oyebanji said besides agriculture and education where Ekiti has a long-standing comparative advantage, his government was making copious diversification strides to further diversify the economy through huge investments in creative industry.

At the event, the Ekiti State First Lady, Dr Olayemi Oyebanji, was garlanded with the ‘Award of Grand Matron of Arts and Culture’ to appreciate her contributions to the growth of the sector, while the governor observed a guard of cultural parade from contingents across the 16 Local Governments.

Oyebanji, represented by the Deputy Governor, Chief Monisade Afuye, alluded to EKIFEST as a flagship cultural fiesta, specifically designed to celebrate the state’s rich cultural heritage, creativity and innovation in the arts and culture world.

The governor stated that the cultural festival, which started in 2012, was initiated as a platform to showcase Ekiti’s diverse cultural traditions and artistic expressions and image, promote tourism, economic growth and job creation.

Assuring the contingents of their security during the fiesta, Oyebanji said the large number of tourists that will be participating in the festival will make surfeit of contributions to the growth of hospitality business, tourism, which will ultimately add values to the local economy.

“Similarly, this festival was launched to foster unity, social cohesion and community engagement; in addition to providing a platform for artistic expression, skill development and talent discovery.

“By hosting this festival and promoting cultural tourism, entrepreneurship and creativity, we aim to: empower our people through economic opportunities, enhance our State’s reputation as a hub for cultural excellence, encourage collective ownership and participation in our development journey..

“It is our hope that through this Festival, we are able to demonstrate our commitment to inclusive growth, social equity and human development. We are convinced that through EKIFEST, we can inspire creativity and build a brighter future for Ekiti State”.

To further fortify the creative economic sector, Oyebanji revealed that efforts are in top gear for the construction of a modern Ekiti State International Centre for Arts and Culture to create a veritable rendezvous and strong platform for practitioners to exhibit their talents and cross fertilize ideas.

In the same fashion, Oyebanji recalled that he recently approved the disbursement of a single digit loan among the active members and associations within the State’s creative sector, with intention to stimulate, develop and promote creative entrepreneurship, focusing particularly on arts and crafts production.

“To this intent and purpose, our administration is committing itself to constructing one of the biggest multi-purpose arts and culture infrastructures in Nigeria. Just yesterday, 5th of August, I did the official Foundation Laying ceremony of Ekiti State International Centre for Arts and Culture.

“The Centre, when completed, would be a hub of activities, accommodating wide clusters of creative businesses and a gallery for the unique endeavours of Ekiti people in diverse arts”.

Receiving the award, the Ekiti State First Lady, Dr. Olayemi Oyebanji, promised to continually support the sector, saying the Adire Hub, which she said earned her the award, was conceived to provide employment for youths and preserve the state’s rich culture.

In his submission, the Commissioner for Arts, Culture and Creative Economy, Prof. Razak Ojo Bakare, disclosed that the proposed Centre for Arts and Culture will employ over 20,000 practitioners when completed besides fostering innovation and enriching the lives of the citizens.

Bakare said the creative arts and culture has become a big industry generating millions of jobs to the youths and other practitioners apart from being a veritable weapon to preserve the people’s identities, foster unity and strengthen the bond of oneness among citizens.

Other high profile figures at the event are: Speaker, Ekiti State House of Assembly, Hon. Adeoye Aribasoye, Ekiti State Head of Service, Dr. Folakemi Olomojobi, ex-Nigeria’s Ambassador to Netherlands, Eniola Ajayi, Ondo State Commissioner for Arts and Culture, Alhaji Rasheed Badmus.

Others include: Ekiti State Commissioners for Public Utilities, Prof. Bolaji Aluko, Information, Hon Taiwo Olatunbosun, Physical Planning and Urban Development, Hon.Oladapo Karounwi, Local Government Affairs, Folorunso Olabode, Director General, Ekiti State Bureau of Tourism, Wale Ojo-Lanre, among others.

