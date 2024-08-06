Teenage autistic art prodigy aims to shatter Guinness World Record for largest art canvas

In a groundbreaking endeavour, a 14-year-old Nigerian art sensation, Kanyeyachukwu Tagbo-Okeke (Kanye) is attempting to set a new GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS™ for the largest artwork on canvas, measuring 10,000 square feet.

The current world record is by an artist in Qatar, which measures 9,652 square meters.

The project, titled “Impossibility is a Myth,” seeks to raise funds for The Zeebah Foundation’s state-of-the-art autism resource centre in Abuja, Nigeria and to promote autism awareness, inclusion and acceptance through art.

Kanye, a student at The Zeebah Foundation and fellow of the Society of Nigerian Artists, is the youngest person to attempt this record, Largest Art Canvas and the first individual on the autism spectrum in this category. His remarkable talent has garnered international recognition, with numerous awards and exhibitions worldwide.

The project (the first stroke of the paintbrush) launches on August 29, 2024, coinciding with The Zeebah Foundation’s 5th anniversary. The Foundation, a non-profit organization dedicated to supporting children with autism, their families and caretakers, aims to build a state-of-the-art resource centre in Abuja.

Objectives of the project include:

– Set a new GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS™ title for the largest art canvas

– Raise funds for the new, bigger and state-of-the-art Zeebah Foundation’s Autism Resource Centre

– Promote autism awareness, inclusion and acceptance through art

– Showcase Kanye’s exceptional talent and inspire others on the autism spectrum

Join Kanye in his remarkable journey and support his mission to create a welcoming space for children with autism in Nigeria and beyond by donating and/or partnering with us.

