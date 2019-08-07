Watford have signed England forward, Danny Welbeck, on a free transfer after his release from fellow London side Arsenal, the English Premier League club said on Wednesday.

The 28-year-old Welbeck spent five years at Arsenal but played only 14 games in all competitions in his final campaign.

“The Hornets are delighted to confirm the signing of England international forward Danny Welbeck on a free transfer,” Watford said in a statement on the club’s website.

“The former Manchester United and Arsenal man has agreed a permanent contract… and further bolsters Javi Gracia’s squad ahead of the start of the 2019/2020 Premier League season”.

Welbeck made a total of 88 league appearances for Arsenal, scoring 16 goals, after joining them from his boyhood team Manchester United for a reported fee of 16 million pounds.

He becomes Watford’s second signing of the close season following centre-back Craig Dawson, who joined from West Bromwich Albion last month.

Watford, who finished 11th last season, begin the new campaign at home to Brighton & Hove Albion on Saturday.