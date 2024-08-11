Waste to wealth: Lagos empowers 20,000 girls, women

With intensified efforts to support a circular economy for sustainable economic growth, the Lagos State Government has revealed that about 20,000 of the female gender will be beneficiaries in its waste to wealth initiative

The state Commissioner for Youth and Social Development, Mobolaji Ogunlende, said this during a close-out event

The event had 100 girls and women in the pilot phase put through a waste to wealth process, which is expected to scale up to 20,000.

The initiative, tagged: “Leave No One behind,” was held on Thursday at the Special Correctional Centre for Girls, Idi Araba in Lagos.

The Commissioner said the initiative, championed by the Office of the Special Adviser on Climate Change and Circular Economy, is a partnership with the Ministry of Economic Planning and Budget.

Ogunlende noted that the programme is to develop girls and women with skill and competence using waste regeneration to make valuable produce such as installation of biogas digester, ottoman seats, mirrors, and jewellery in order to create job opportunities and generate wealth.

He said: “This pioneering initiative has empowered 100 women and young girls with essential circular economy skills and aims to reach over 20,000 girls and women across Lagos by expanding the programme to additional locations.

“This aligns perfectly with our Ministry’s vision to create an enabling and empowering environment for youth growth and to promote effective citizenship and leadership training.”

The Commissioner further stated that the initiative serves as a catalyst for educational development and technology practice and key to making youth to become active leaders on the global stage and not just partakers.

Ogunlende said: “Education and technology are pivotal in transforming Lagos into a 21st-century economy.

“By equipping our youth with the skills and knowledge required for the circular economy, we are preparing them to be leaders and innovators in a rapidly changing world.

“This initiative serves as a catalyst for educational advancement and technological adoption, ensuring that our youth are not just participants but leaders in the global economy.”

In her remarks, Special Adviser, Climate Change and Circular Economy, Titi Oshodi, said: “The Initiative has the potential to contribute to Lagos State’s economy through its innovative revenue-generating practices.

“The correctional centre for girls, now functioning as a collection centre, engages approximately 1,000 community members, collecting 200 kg of recyclables weekly.”

The Special Adviser stated that the waste management practices is an emerging revenue stream that would support Lagos State’s economic growth and create financial incentives for local communities.

Oshodi noted that “the achievements of the ‘Leave No One Behind’ initiative represent a significant step towards a circular economy model, emphasising resource efficiency, cost savings, and environmental stewardship.

Also Read:

“Our infrastructure now supports 1,000 individuals, has created new jobs, and contributes to reduced carbon emissions and operational costs, illustrating the extensive socio-economic impact of our efforts.”

Other Speakers included the Commissioner for the Environment and Water Resources, Tokunbo Wahab; Commissioner for Agriculture and Food Systems, Abisola Olusanya; Commissioner for Energy and Mineral Resources, Biodun Ogunleye; Danish Consul General, Lagos, Jette Bjerrum; and representatives of development partners.

Post Views: 9