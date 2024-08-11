Celebrating departed Owa of Idanreland, by Folu Olamiti

There were no signs that something ominous would happen that day. No foreboding of any sort. For me, Thursday, August 1, 2024, broke like any other great day. I woke up sound in my limbs, brain and body, very delighted and grateful to my Maker for making me see the breaking of another day. However to my shock at the eerie hours of that Thursday the news filtered in that the highly revered paramount ruler of my town, Idanre in Ondo State, Oba Fredrick Adegunle Aroloye, Arubiefin IV, the Owa of Idanreland, had gone to join his ancestors.

For 30 minutes, I was dumbstruck. Bewildered. Speechless. I couldn’t accept that my Owa has translated to the world beyond. Just like that!

When I regained my composure, sweet memories of my beloved Kabiyesi began to reel with enthralling motion in my subconscious. He was everything to me. He was like the biblical Rock of Gibraltar to me, especially during my 32 remarkable years in the Tribune Group of Newspapers; years that saw me both on the mountain top and turbulent valleys. Years of ups and downs but in which God proved Himself mighty.

I remember, vividly, the day I launched my first memoir in 1998. Kabiyesi travelled all the way from Idanre to Ibadan with a retinue of his senior chiefs and stayed all through the programme to honour me. What he said and did that day will live with me till my last breath.

His love and affection for me not just being one of his subjects but was like an unflinching filial love a father would have for a biological son in whom he is well pleased. He crowned his affection for me when he decided to honour me with the traditional title of Ajagunla of Idanreland. Giving meaning to this title, he explained that he had been following my travails and achievements in Nigerian Tribune, and that my victories over the physical and spiritual battles called for big celebration.

Oba Aroloye was an extraordinary man of valour, piety and integrity. He demonstrated these attributes throughout his 48 years rule. He accommodated all – both young and old- with agape love. Even in his old age, he was still attending social and political activities of many of his subjects with so much vigour and love. His reign was peaceful and signposted with so many monumental achievements most especially putting Idanre on the world map.

Above all, from his first day on the throne of his forefathers, he made God his rock and pillar of support. Till he passed on, his daily ritual, especially at dawn, included waking his Oloris (Queens) and other members of the royal household at 5 a.m. for early morning prayers before any other activities. And no day ended without the evening prayers. His devotion to God was unparalleled. He so served and did exploits for his God that he had a church built in his honour. Of course, my King also knew how to sing. He passionately loved church hymnal songs He was never short of songs of praises to his Maker, no matter the situation. If you call him King David of his time, you would not be exaggerating.

Indeed, Oba Fredrick Adegunle Aroloye, Arubiefin IV, the Owa of Idanreland, knew and served his God. And doesn’t the Bible say those who know their God will be strong and do exploits? (Daniel 11: 32). The departed Owa of Idanre knew his God and he did exploits. Little wonder he left giant footprints on the sands of time.

As the heavens open their arms to welcome Oba Fredrick Adegunle Aroloye, Arubiefin IV, to paradise -God’s abode – where there is no pain nor sorrow, where there is everlasting joy and eternal celebration, and endless worship of God, I have no doubt in my mind that the Owa of Idanre is happy and blissfully singing HALLELUJAH with the Angels.

Indeed, heaven’s gain is our earthly loss. Yes, Oba Aroloye was 102 when he joined his ancestors on Tuesday, July 30, 2024. Yes, the late Owa of Idanre was the longest ruling monarch in Ondo State, if not the entire South West, or even the whole of Nigeria, having ruled for 48 years after ascending the throne in 1976. But despite his longevity, his passing is a big blow to me. I will miss him sorely. Rest in perfect peace, my King.

Sir Folu Olamiti is the publisher of Newspot Online; and former Editor of Sunday Tribune, and Executive Director of the Nigerian Tribune Group of Newspapers. Prior to establishing Newspot, he had been Resident Consultant, Media and Publicity, at the anti-graft agency, ICPC and immediate past Chairman of Board of Management Advent Cable Network Nigeria Television.

