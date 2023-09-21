Video: Hilda Baci gifted new Range Rover for 28th birthday

World Guinness Record holder for the longest individual marathon cook, Hilda Effiong Bassey, popularly known as Hilda Baci, has been gifted a new Range Rover for her 28th birthday.

This development was confirmed in a video that went viral on Wednesday, which was Hilda Baci’s birthday.

The record holder for the longest individual marathon cook in 93 hours and 11 minutes was born on September 20, 1996 in Akwa Ibom State, Nigeria.

According to the video seen by The Eagle Online, Hilda Baci was called from inside her house for the surprise gift.

READ ALSO:

Mohbad: MTV Base has banned everything Marlian — Official

Tinubu eulogises wife in romantic letter on 63rd birthday

I won’t stop acting even as Fountain of Life Lead Pastor – Jimmy Odukoya

The restaurateur, who wore a top over leggings that revealed her curvy shape and protruding bum, walked out of the house to the surprise gift inside her compound.

She first laid on the bonnet of the car before opening the door of the driver’s side.

As she opened the door and someone else opened the front passenger’s side, balloons fell out.

Hilda Baci Receives a Range Rover on her 28th birthday



Hilda Baci | ZINONYMOUS SOUNDS | #MohBadLivesOn | VeryDarkMan | Naira Marley | #JusticeForMohbad pic.twitter.com/qIs7rpoIb3 — News Pop (@Newspopng) September 20, 2023