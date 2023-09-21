I won’t stop acting even as Fountain of Life Lead Pastor – Jimmy Odukoya

The newly-appointed Lead Pastor of the Fountain of Life Church, Ilupeju, Lagos State, Pastor Jimmy Odukoya, has said that his new role will not stop him from acting.

The Eagle Online recalls that he was appointed the Lead Pastor and Chairman, Board of Trustees on September 17, 2023.

Speaking with BBC Pidgin on a possible conflict in roles, Odukoya, who father, Pastor Taiwo Odukoya, founded the church, said: “When I started, people said I couldn’t be a pastor and an actor together.

“They said the church and the world wouldn’t accept me.

“If God sends you somewhere, he will clear the path for you.

“I was there for six years in an industry that is hard to break into.

“From Nollywood, I moved to Hollywood.

“God has shown that with Him, nothing is impossible.

“Now, he has asked me to do this (as a pastor).

“Whether it’s production, behind the scenes or in front of the camera, God will figure it out.

“Although I’m focused on the church now, that doesn’t mean I cannot act.

“Once an actor, always an actor.

“The question I ask myself is: ‘What will people learn when I act like this character?’

“The idea people have is that as a pastor, I should only play good roles, but good and bad exist.

“It doesn’t matter if it’s a good or bad role, the motive is to teach people lessons.

“In the end, good is good, and bad is bad.”