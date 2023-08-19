Veteran Nollywood actor, Nkem Owoh, loses daughter

Veteran Nollywood actor, Nkem Owoh, fondly known as Osuofia, is set to bury his daughter, Kosisochukwu, who passed away at age 24.

The flyer containing the burial arrangements for his daughter made the rounds on social media on Friday.

The document disclosed that she passed away on June 28, 2023 after her battle with a brief undisclosed illness.

It read: “The family of Nkem Owoh (Osuofia) of Umunevo Owonta of Umungwu clan in Amagu village, Udi town, Udi local government, Enugu State regrets to announce the death of our daughter.”

It also disclosed that she is to be buried on August 24, 2023 in her father’s residence, after the body is taken from the mortuary.

The Nollywood actor leads a private life and did not post the burial arrangement himself, nor did he personally announce his daughter’s demise.

Details about his family are kept out of the limelight based on the actor’s personal choices so not much about his daughter.