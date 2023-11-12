Veteran Kannywood actor, Samanja, dies at 84

Veteran actor, Usman Baba Pategi, popularly known as Samanja Mazan Fama, has passed away at the age of 84, Daily Trust is reporting.

According to the newspaper, the Kaduna-based popular Hausa film actor died around 12:15am on Sunday.

Confirming his death to Daily Trust, Mohammad Usman, one of his sons, revealed that his father left behind two wives.

“He died at the age of 84 and left behind two wives and 12 children,” he stated.

Also Read:

According to Mohammad, the funeral prayer will be held at 10am at a mosque in Kabala Costain, Kaduna.