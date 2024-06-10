Vandalised 2nd Niger bridge fixed–Official

The Federal Government, through the Federal Ministry of Works, has fixed the vandalised railings and expansion joints used to absorb the thermal expansions at the Second Niger Bridge.

Uchenna Orji, Special Adviser on Media to the Minister of Works, Dave Umahi, disclosed this to journalists in Onitsha on Monday.

According to the media aide, the vandalised sections of the bridge were fixed on Sunday.

He said the ministry is working with the police and other security agencies to tighten security and stop vandalisation on the bridge and save the super structure from further damage.

He explained further that decisive measures were being adopted by the ministry to curb further incidents of vandalism and theft of facilities on the bridge and other public infrastructure nationwide.

According to him, “beautiful bounties” have been placed on perpetrators and collaborators.

Orji said that the minister enjoins all road users, residents and authorities within the 1.6km concrete box girder bridge of the second Niger bridge to be vigilant and help keep watch against persons, who vandalised the bridge.

Others include, “the two secondary bridges of 21.7m each on Amakon village road, the cloverleaf interchange at Onitsha-Owerri road and the approach roads between Asaba, Delta State and Onitsha in Anambra.

“They are to report such persons to the nearest police station or call our hotlines – 08030986263 (SA Media), 08033389700 (Controller of Works FMW Anambra State), 08067736638.

“(Controller of Works, FMW Delta State) or 08037056860 (Director Highways, Bridges and Design FMW).

“The Federal Ministry of Works shall promptly and handsomely reward any person or group who nabs or gives useful information on the identity of perpetrators or vandals of facilities on the second Niger bridge,” he said.

He added that the minister reiterates the commitment of the current administration in changing the road infrastructure narrative in Nigeria.

He said the ministry would not tolerate any vandalism on public infrastructure, adding that security measures had been put in place on the bridge to allow for quick response to incidents of vandalism.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that this was the second time the bridge was being vandalised since it was inaugurated by the former President, Mohammadu Buhari, on May 23, 2023.

NAN reports that the recent vandalism followed a video that circulated on the social media recently showing how some rail fittings and expansion joints installed on the bridge were being uprooted and vandalised.