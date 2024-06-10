UNILORIN: VC speaks as electricity bill jumps to N230m monthly

The Vice-Chancellor of the University of Ilorin (UNILORIN), Prof. Wahab Egbewole, on Monday, revealed that the institution’s monthly electricity bill has jumped from N70 million to N230 million.

Egbewole, in an e-mail message sent to staff members and students of the university, a copy of which was made available to newsmens in Ilorin, noted that the new monthly electricity bill was not sustainable.

According to him, the recent hike in electricity tariffs by Ibadan Electricity Distribution Company (IBEDC) had seriously affected the institution’s budget.

He stressed the urgent need for critical re-assessment of the current electricity usage in the university.

Furthermore, Egbewole appealed to both staff members and students to adopt more responsible electricity consumption habits and support the administration’s efforts to implement some cost-saving measures.

He also disclosed that the management has intensified efforts in negotiations for alternative power supply to the university.

The vice-chancellor noted that all the buildings under construction in the Faculties of Agriculture, Arts, Environmental Science, Law and Social Sciences would include provisions for alternative power sources as part of their designs.

According to him, strategies were being developed to ensure that all faculties and units were equipped with reliable alternative power options.

He equally stressed the need for safeguarding the new facilities from theft and vandalism, adding that they should be protected and maintained.