The Senior Special Assistant to President Muhammadu Buhari on Social Investment, Maryam Uwais, has has told the First Lady, Aisha Buhari, that her lack of knowledge of how the Federal Government’s Social Investment Programmes work led her to the conclusion that it was not working.

Uwais, who spoke on Channels Television, was reacting to Aisha Buhari’s criticism of the SIP, declaring that it was not working in the North.

She said had the First Lady had access to data, her position would have been different.

She said contrary to Aisha Buhari’s claim that no one from her Adamawa home state had benefitted from the SIP, about 290,000 beneficiaries from the state were being paid under the initiative.

Uwais said: “I believe that if she (Aisha) were to listen to the information they have there, if she were to check our data, she would be able to find all the beneficiaries.

“Yes, she may not have met them.

“But we are in 12 local government areas for the cash transfer.

“We are also in 12 LGAs for loans.

“So, I think we have at least 290,000 beneficiaries directly that we are paying in Adamawa State.”

Uwais said the school feeding programme was also ongoing in over 1,000 public primary schools in Adamawa State, adding: “We have over 11,000 graduates recruited and working in her home state.

“We have non-graduates, 440.

“We started the school feeding programme in October 2018.

“We are in 1,054 public primary schools.”