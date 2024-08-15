Usmanu Danfodiyo University gets new Vice Chancellor

The Governing Council of Usmanu Danfodiyo University, Sokoto has announced the appointment of Prof. Bashir Garba as the new Vice-Chancellor of the university.

Pro-Chancellor and Chairman of Governing Council, UDUS, Prof. Attahiru Jega, made the announcement in a statement.

In the statement obtained by the News Agency of Nigeria in Abuja on Wednesday, Jega said that Garba’s appointment was approved at the council’s 168th (Special) meeting held on Wednesday.

The appointment, according to Jega, is for a single term of five years and will take effect from September 1.

Garba, born on June 6, 1966, is a staff of the university on leave of absence to Sokoto State University.

He attended University of Sokoto (now UDUS) and University of Jos, where he obtained Bachelor of Science (B.Sc) in Applied Chemistry and Masters Degree in Applied Organic Chemistry in 1988 and 1994 respectively.

He thereafter obtained a doctorate in Applied Chemistry at UDUS in 1998.

Garba, an indigene of Sokoto-South Local Government Area of Sokoto State, started his working career as a Graduate Assistant at the university in 1989 and rose through the ranks and became a professor in 2002.

During the period, Garba held some administrative positions within and outside the university, including Vice-Chancellor of Sokoto State University from May 2022 to date.

He was also a commissioner and member of the Sokoto State Executive Council from June 2019 to January 2022 and Secretary to Sokoto State Government from September, 2015 to May 2019.

He was also a Rector, Polytechnic of Sokoto State from August 2012 to September 2015.

Garba was a Director at Energy Commission of Nigeria from April 2006 to March 2010, and Director, Sokoto Energy Research Centre from August 1999 to 2005.

He was at various times chairman and/or member of many committees within and outside the university.

