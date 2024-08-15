Student Loan: NELFUND clears 22 more institutions + Full list

The Nigerian Education Loan Fund has cleared additional 22 state-owned tertiary institutions for student loan applications.

This was disclosed on the official X handle (formerly Twitter) of the Nigerian Education Loan Fund on Wednesday.

The fund said the addition of the institutions followed a review by the committee responsible for the Student Verification System.

According to the organisation, students from the 22 state-owned tertiary institutions can now apply for loans on its portal: http://nelf.gov.ng.

It would be recalled that 86 state-owned institutions were cleared before the new list, bringing the number to a total of 108 institutions.

NELFund had also said that over N1 billion had been disbursed so far as tuition fees to over 20,000 students from the institutions across the country.

The lists of the newly and previously cleared institutions are as follows:

Abia State University, Uturu

College of Education, Nsugbe

Chukwuemeka Odumegwu Ojukwu University

Delta State University, Abraka

Delta State Polytechnic, Otefe-Oghara, Delta State

Ekiti State Polytechnic, Isan-Ekiti

Kogi State University, Kabba, Kogi State

Prince Abubakar Audu University

Kwara State University

Kwara State College of Health Technology

Abdulkadir Kure University, Minna

Ogun State College of Health Technology, Ilese-Ijebu

Moshod Abiola Polytechnic

Emmanuel Alayande University of Education, Oyo

The Polytechnic, Ibadan

The Oke Ogun Polytechnic, Saki

Rivers State University, Port Harcourt

Kenule Beeson Saro-Wiwa Polytechnic

Shehu Sule College of Nursing and Midwifery, Damaturu

College of Administration, Management and Technology, Potiskum, Yobe State

College of Agriculture, Science & Technology, Gujba

College of Education Legal Studies, Nguru

Previously cleared institutions are:

Abia State Polytechnic

Adamawa State University Mubi

Adamawa State Polytechnic Yola

College of Education Afaha Nsit

Akwa Ibom State University

Akwa Ibom State Polytechnic

Aminu Saleh College of Education, Azare

Niger Delta University

Benue State University, Makurdi

Borno State University

College of Education, Waka-Biu

Mohammet Lawan College of Agriculture

Ramat Polytechnic, Maiduguri

Cross River State University

Delta State Polytechnic, Ogwashi-uku

Delta State University of Science and Technology

Dennis Osadebay University, Asaba

University of Delta Agbor

Ebonyi State University, Abakaliki

Edo State University Uzairue

Ekiti State University, Ado Ekiti

Bamidele Olumilua University of Education, Science and Technology

University of Medical and Applied Sciences Enugu State

Gombe State University

Imo State University of Agriculture and Environmental Sciences Umuagwo

Kingsley Ozumba Mbadiwe University

Benjamin Uwajumogu State College of Education IhitteUboma

Imo State Polytechnic Omuma

Sule Lamido University Kafin Hausa, Jigawa State

Nuhu Bamalli Polytechnic, Zaria

Kaduna State College of Education Gidan Waya

Kaduna State University

Aliko Dangote University of Science and Technology, Wudil

Yusuf Maitama Sule University

Katsina State Institute of Technology and Management

Umar Musa Yaradua University Katsina

Kebbi State University of Science and Technology, Aliero

Confluence University of Science and Technology

Prince Abubakar Audu University Anyigba

Kwara Polytechnic

Kwara State College of Education Oro

Lagos State University of Education

Lagos State University of Science and Technology

Lagos State University

Isa Mustapha Agwai Polytechnic, Lafia

Nasarawa State University Keffi

Ibrahim Badamasi Babangida University, Lapai

Niger State Polytechnic Zungeru

Abraham Adesanya Polytechnic

Olabisi Onabanjo University

Tai Solarin University of Education

Ogun State Institute of Technology, Igbesa

D.S Adegbenro ICT Polytechnic Itori-Ewekoro

Gateway ICT Polytechnic Saapade

University of Medical Sciences, Ondo

Adekunle Ajasin University Akungba-Akoko, Ondo State

Government Technical College Ile-Ife

GTC, ARA Osun State

GTC, GBONGAN Osun State

GTC, IJEBU-JESA

GTC, ILE-IFE Osun State

GTC, INISA Osun State

GTC, IWO Osun State

GTC, OTAN AYEGBAJU Osun State

GTC, OSU Osun State

Osun State College of Education, Ila-Orangun

Osun State College of Technology

Osun State University

University of Ilesa, Osun State

Osun State Polytechnic, Iree

Oyo State College of Agriculture and Technology, Igboora

Oyo State College of Health Science and Technology, Eleyele, Ibadan

Adeseun Ogundoyin Polytechnic, Eruwa, Oyo State

Ladoke Akintola University of Technology, Oyo State

Oyo State College of Nursing Sciences, Eleyele

First Technical University Ibadan

Plateau State University Bokkos

Port Harcourt Polytechnic

Ignatius Ajuru University of Education Port Harcourt

Taraba state polytechnic

Taraba State University, Jalingo

Taraba State College of Nursing Sciences Jalingo

Umar Suleiman College of Education, Gashua, Yobe State

Yobe State University

Mai Idris Alooma Polytechnic Geidam, Yobe State

Zamfara State University, Talata Mafara.

