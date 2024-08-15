Student Loan: NELFUND clears 22 more institutions + Full list

The Nigerian Education Loan Fund has cleared additional 22 state-owned tertiary institutions for student loan applications.
This was disclosed on the official X handle (formerly Twitter) of the Nigerian Education Loan Fund on Wednesday.
The fund said the addition of the institutions followed a review by the committee responsible for the Student Verification System.
According to the organisation, students from the 22 state-owned tertiary institutions can now apply for loans on its portal: http://nelf.gov.ng.
It would be recalled that 86 state-owned institutions were cleared before the new list, bringing the number to a total of 108 institutions.
NELFund had also said that over N1 billion had been disbursed so far as tuition fees to over 20,000 students from the institutions across the country.
The lists of the newly and previously cleared institutions are as follows:
Abia State University, Uturu
College of Education, Nsugbe
Chukwuemeka Odumegwu Ojukwu University
Delta State University, Abraka
Delta State Polytechnic, Otefe-Oghara, Delta State
Ekiti State Polytechnic, Isan-Ekiti
Kogi State University, Kabba, Kogi State
Prince Abubakar Audu University
Kwara State University
Kwara State College of Health Technology
Abdulkadir Kure University, Minna
Ogun State College of Health Technology, Ilese-Ijebu
Moshod Abiola Polytechnic
Emmanuel Alayande University of Education, Oyo
The Polytechnic, Ibadan
The Oke Ogun Polytechnic, Saki
Rivers State University, Port Harcourt
Kenule Beeson Saro-Wiwa Polytechnic
Shehu Sule College of Nursing and Midwifery, Damaturu
College of Administration, Management and Technology, Potiskum, Yobe State
College of Agriculture, Science & Technology, Gujba
College of Education Legal Studies, Nguru
Previously cleared institutions are:
Abia State Polytechnic
Adamawa State University Mubi
Adamawa State Polytechnic Yola
College of Education Afaha Nsit
Akwa Ibom State University
Akwa Ibom State Polytechnic
Aminu Saleh College of Education, Azare
Niger Delta University
Benue State University, Makurdi
Borno State University
College of Education, Waka-Biu
Mohammet Lawan College of Agriculture
Ramat Polytechnic, Maiduguri
Cross River State University
Delta State Polytechnic, Ogwashi-uku
Delta State University of Science and Technology
Dennis Osadebay University, Asaba
University of Delta Agbor
Ebonyi State University, Abakaliki
Edo State University Uzairue
Ekiti State University, Ado Ekiti
Bamidele Olumilua University of Education, Science and Technology
University of Medical and Applied Sciences Enugu State
Gombe State University
Imo State University of Agriculture and Environmental Sciences Umuagwo
Kingsley Ozumba Mbadiwe University
Benjamin Uwajumogu State College of Education IhitteUboma
Imo State Polytechnic Omuma
Sule Lamido University Kafin Hausa, Jigawa State
Nuhu Bamalli Polytechnic, Zaria
Kaduna State College of Education Gidan Waya
Kaduna State University
Aliko Dangote University of Science and Technology, Wudil
Yusuf Maitama Sule University
Katsina State Institute of Technology and Management
Umar Musa Yaradua University Katsina
Kebbi State University of Science and Technology, Aliero
Confluence University of Science and Technology
Prince Abubakar Audu University Anyigba
Kwara Polytechnic
Kwara State College of Education Oro
Lagos State University of Education
Lagos State University of Science and Technology
Lagos State University
Isa Mustapha Agwai Polytechnic, Lafia
Nasarawa State University Keffi
Ibrahim Badamasi Babangida University, Lapai
Niger State Polytechnic Zungeru
Abraham Adesanya Polytechnic
Olabisi Onabanjo University
Tai Solarin University of Education
Ogun State Institute of Technology, Igbesa
D.S Adegbenro ICT Polytechnic Itori-Ewekoro
Gateway ICT Polytechnic Saapade
University of Medical Sciences, Ondo
Adekunle Ajasin University Akungba-Akoko, Ondo State
Government Technical College Ile-Ife
GTC, ARA Osun State
GTC, GBONGAN Osun State
GTC, IJEBU-JESA
GTC, ILE-IFE Osun State
GTC, INISA Osun State
GTC, IWO Osun State
GTC, OTAN AYEGBAJU Osun State
GTC, OSU Osun State
Osun State College of Education, Ila-Orangun
Osun State College of Technology
Osun State University
University of Ilesa, Osun State
Osun State Polytechnic, Iree
Oyo State College of Agriculture and Technology, Igboora
Oyo State College of Health Science and Technology, Eleyele, Ibadan
Adeseun Ogundoyin Polytechnic, Eruwa, Oyo State
Ladoke Akintola University of Technology, Oyo State
Oyo State College of Nursing Sciences, Eleyele
First Technical University Ibadan
Plateau State University Bokkos
Port Harcourt Polytechnic
Ignatius Ajuru University of Education Port Harcourt
Taraba state polytechnic
Taraba State University, Jalingo
Taraba State College of Nursing Sciences Jalingo
Umar Suleiman College of Education, Gashua, Yobe State
Yobe State University
Mai Idris Alooma Polytechnic Geidam, Yobe State
Zamfara State University, Talata Mafara.