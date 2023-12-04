US stands by two-state solution to Israeli-Palestinian conflict – Envoy

The United States of America says it is committed to promoting sustainable peace between the Israeli and Palestinian people as well as the adoption of a two-state solution to the conflict between them.

David Greene, Chargé d’Affaires of the US Embassy in Nigeria, made this known to the News Agency of Nigeria.

Greene, who spoke in Abuja, was responding to a question on how the Israeli-Palestinian conflict appears to have divided the world, including Africa.

He said the crisis is a source of concern for the US.

According to him, the violence in Gaza is not only distressing, but discouraging.

He, however, stressed that the US remains committed to pursuing a two-state solution to the conflict based on the mutual agreement previously reached.

Greene said: “I think that violence in Gaza right now with Israel is broadly very distressing and undermines everyone’s hopes and aspirations.

“I think what everyone in the world does or ought to be able to agree is that what we want is for the people of the region – Palestine and Israel – to live in peace and security, and safety with dignity.

“This is something we thought about for a very long time with our international partners.

“It is something we must agree on.

“I see, for example, the progress call for a two-state solution.

“Secretary of State Antony Blinken restated our commitment to working toward the two-state solution based on the 1967 mutual agreement-plan on land swap.”

The Envoy recalled that President Joe Biden has made statements a number of times as well as Blinken on the US views about the conflict.

According to Greene, it is a formula that already exists and everyone is aware of.

He added: “It is a kind of violence that Nigerians are rather familiar with the experience from Boko Haram and other terrorist organisations.

“It is those that do not agree that will abuse the dignity, peace and security of life of the people in that region.

“So, the US is committed to doing everything we can and I think we have had a significant role in getting to the path of what or whatever it may be right now.

“There have been exchanges of hostages.

“We are doing our part to find ways to move beyond this circle of violence and allow for Israelis and Palestinian and other people in the region to live in peace, security and dignity.

“It is not to have their livelihood threatened by vile acts of terrorists who offer no reasonable alternative.”