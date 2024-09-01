US rapper Fatman Scoop collapses, dies on stage

A United States of America rapper, Fatman Scoop, has collapsed and died on stage.

The death of the 53-year-old rapper while performing was confirmed by his family and manager in different statements on Saturday.

Scoop, best known for the hit tracks: “Be Faithful” and “It Takes Scoop,” collapsed on stage at Hamden Town Center Park, Connecticut and was taken to a hospital, where doctors confirmed him dead.

In a post on his Instagram account, Scoop’s family wrote: “It is with profound sadness and very heavy hearts that we share news of the passing of the legendary and iconic Fatman Scoop.

“Fatman Scoop was known to the world as the undisputed voice of the club.

Also Read:

“His music made us dance and embrace life with positivity.”

Scoop’s manager, Birch Michael, confirmed his death also on Saturday.

Michael wrote on Facebook: “I love you Scoop.

“Thank you so much for everything you gave to me.”

Post Views: 20