Photos: Peter Obi joins others to mourn Pope Francis

The presidential candidate of the Labour Party in Nigeria’s 2023 elections, Peter Obi, has joined others in mourning Pope Francis.
The former two-term governor of Anambra State was with Francis Cardinal Arinze at St. Peter’s Basilica to pay respect to the late Pope.
At the event in Rome, Italy on Wednesday were other dignitaries worldwide.