Close Menu
Trending
Featured

Photos: Peter Obi joins others to mourn Pope Francis

Adenle Ahmed AbiolaBy No Comments

The presidential candidate of the Labour Party in Nigeria’s 2023 elections, Peter Obi, has joined others in mourning Pope Francis.

The former two-term governor of Anambra State was with Francis Cardinal Arinze at St. Peter’s Basilica to pay respect to the late Pope.

Also Read

At the event in Rome, Italy on Wednesday were other dignitaries worldwide.

Post Views: 5

Follow The Eagle Online Channel on WhatsApp

Share.

Related Posts