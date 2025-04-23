Oloyede makes history again, offers best deal in Africa for blind UTME candidates — Okebukola

No fewer than 501 blind candidates are set to take the 2025 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination in eleven centres nationwide.

The Chairman of the JAMB Equal Opportunity Group (JEOG), Professor Emeritus Peter Okebulola, made this known on Wednesday.

He said this when he addressed newsmen in preparation for the 2025 UTME for blind candidates and others with special needs assigned to JEOG by the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board.

Recall that the JAMB Registrar, Prof. Oloyede in 2017, set up the JAMB Equal Opportunity Group (JEOG) with Professor Okebukola as the chairman to oversee the smooth and orderly conduct of UTME for blind and other special needs candidates.

Okebulola confirmed to newsmen on Wednesday that a total of 501 blind candidates registered to sit the 2025 UTME in eleven centres nationwide.

He disclosed that JAMB has scheduled the examination to hold from April 28 and 29, 2025 in the eleven centres and involves 20 subjects.

“The candidates take the same test papers as the regular candidates and standards are not lowered in any form,” he added.

Okebulola who is also the President of the Global University Network for Innovation (GUNi-Africa), described Oloyede as one of the strongest pillars of equal opportunity of access to higher education in Africa.

Also Read

According to Okebukola, “As I normally review every year, in the last one week, I have conferred with members of GUNi-Africa on how blind candidates aspiring for higher education in Africa are treated in their countries and all are in agreement that Nigeria’s Professor Oloyede stands clearly out as the best.”

Speaking further, Professor Okebukola noted that “this year, 84 blind candidates who are SSCE prima facie qualified for admission to institutions of higher learning in Nigeria (that is with at least five O-level credits) will have the cost of their UTME registration refunded on site during the examination.

He added that the other five “goodies” that Oloyede has been showering on the candidates since 2017 are free hotel accommodation for the blind candidates and their guides, free Braille slate and stylus, customised t-shirts, free meals through the examination period and transport supplementation for the blind candidates and their guides.

“No other African country comes near offering such kind gestures”.

Okebukola, stated further, “this year and for the second time, JAMB, through JEOG, will implement the bimodal system of UTME administration. This involves Fully-Braille and Fully Read-Aloud. Candidates have a choice of mode.

“JEOG has been resourced by JAMB to make the experience of the two modes of test administration pleasant for the candidates. We had 348 candidates in 2022, 313 in 2023 and 529 in 2024.”

On the distribution of the candidates and the centre coordinators many of whom are former Vice-Chancellors, Okebukola noted that “Lagos has the highest number of 107 with Professor Olanrewaju Adigun Fagbohun, former VC of LASU, as coordinator.

Kano is next with 91 candidates with Professor Muhammad Yahuza Bello, former Vice-Chancellor of Bayero University as Coordinator. Others with their Coordinators are Abuja (41)- Professor Sunday Ododo; Ado-Ekiti (32), Professor Rasheed Aderinoye, former Executive Secretary, National Commission for Nomadic Education; Bauchi (37), Professor Ibrahim Yusuf; Benin (18), Professor Samuel G. Odewumi, former Dean, School of Transport and Logistics, LASU; Enugu (50)- Professor Emeritus Mosto Onuoha (former DVC Alex Ekwueme Federal University, Ndufo-Alike); Kebbi (14)- Professor Asabe Kabir; Oyo (69)- Professor Taoheed Adedoja, former Minister of Sports and Special Duties; Jos (28)- Professor Nasiru Maiturare, former VC of IBB University; and Yola (16)- Professor Muhammad Yakasai, VC, Sule Lamido University, Kafin Hausa.”

He added, “The examination has been scheduled for April 28 and 29, 2025 in the eleven centres and involves 20 subjects. The candidates take the same test papers as the regular candidates and standards are not lowered in any form.

“In 2024, about 70% of JEOG candidates, notably the blind and albinos were offered admission to universities, polytechnics and colleges of education. They were admitted to such courses as law, special education, computer science, medicine and surgery, different programmes in education, mass communication, civil engineering, pharmacy, nursing science and business administration.

“Institutions which offered admission include Abdulkadir Kure University, Minna; Nnamdi Azikiwe University, Awka; Abia State University, Uturu; Abubakar Tafawa Balewa University, Bauchi; Abubakar Tatari Ali Polytechnic, Bauchi; Adamu Tafawa Balewa College Of Education, Kangere; Adekunle Ajasin University, Akungba-Akoko; Federal College Of Education (Special), Oyo; Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria; Air Force Institute Of Technology, Kaduna; Ajayi Crowther University, Oyo; Alex Ekwueme Federal University, Ndufu-Alike; Al-Hikmah University, Ilorin; Alvan Ikoku College Of Education; Ambrose Alli University, Ekpoma; Auchi Polytechnic, Auchi; Babcock University, Ilishan-Remo; Bauchi State University, Gadau; Bayelsa Medical University, Yenagoa; Bayero University, Kano; Chukwuemeka Odumegwu Ojukwu University, Uli; Covenant University, Canaanland, Ota; Delta State University Of Science And Technology, Ozoro; Delta State University, Abraka; Federal Polytechnic, Oko; Federal University of Agriculture, Abeokuta; Federal University of Technology, Akure; Federal University of Technology, Minna; Federal University of Technology, Owerri; Federal University, Lafia; Federal University, Otuoke; Federal University, Oye-Ekiti; Gombe State University, Tudun Wada; Ignatius Ajuru University of Education, Port Harcourt; and Imo State University, Owerri, Imo State.

Others are Kaduna Polytechnic, Kaduna; Kwara State Polytechnic, Ilorin; Kwara State University, Malete, Ilorin; Lagos State University, Ojo; Nigerian Police Academy, Wudil; Nile University Of Nigeria, Abuja; Nnamdi Azikiwe University, Awka; Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife; Olabisi Onabanjo University, Ago-Iwoye; Rivers State University, Port Harcourt; Sule Lamido University, Kafin Hausa; Umaru Musa Yaradua University, Katsina; University Of Abuja; University Of Benin, Benin City; University Of Calabar, Calabar; University Of Delta, Agbor; University Of Ibadan; University Of Ilorin; University Of Jos, Jos; University of Lagos; University Of Maiduguri; University Of Nigeria, Nsukka; University Of Port-Harcourt; and Yusuf Maitama Sule University, Kano”.

Post Views: 1