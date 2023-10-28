UPDATED: Family announces Alaba Lawson’s death, burial planning soon

The death of Iyalode of Yorubaland, Alaba Lawson has been formally announced, while the burial arrangement will be made public soon.

The announcement is contained in a statement obtained by The Eagleonline Online.

The statement was signed by Media Adviser to the deceased, Prince Dimeji Kayode-Adedeji on behalf of the family.

The statement confirmed that Lawson died at her residence located in Quarry area of Abeokuta, in the early hours of today, (Saturday) while her corpse has been deposited at a private mortuary.

Kayode-Adedeji added that the family will later announce burial arrangements, while a condolence register has been opened at the deceased home and at her private established schools located at Oke-Ilewo and Kuto area of Abeokuta respectively.

The statement reads in part: “This is to announce the transition of a notable female Nigerian entrepreneur, an educationist the Iyalode of Egbaland and Iyalode of Yoruband, Iyalode Alaba Oluwaseun Lawson who passed on peacefully today Saturday the 28th of October 2023 at 72

“We lost our mother, a benefactor to the cold hands of death this morning at her private residence in Abeokuta. It was a sad Saturday morning, but we cannot question God who knows the best. We thank God for her life. She lived a fulfilled life. Iyalode came, saw and conquered and she will forever continue to rest in perfect peace’

“The deceased was born on the 18th January 1951 to Papa and Mrs. Emmanuel AbionaJiboku in Abeokuta. Her father was the late Pa Jiboku (aka JibokuTannatanna) of the defunct Electricity Corporation of Nigeria (ECN) and her mother was the daughter of Aderupoko Coker fame of Itesi, Abeokuta.

“Alaba had her Primary Education at St. James’s African Primary School, Idi-Ape, Abeokuta, between 1957-1962. From here, she proceeded to Abeokuta Girls’ Grammar School, also known as Anglican Girls’ Grammar School where she obtained the West African School Certificate 1963-1967.

“She started her teaching career in 1969 and later left for St. Nicholas Montessori Teachers’ Training College at Prince’s Gate England in 1973 for further studies where she obtained a 1st Class Diploma in Education with distinction. The first African student to be so rated at the institution. A testimonial issued and signed by the co-principals in 1975 attests to this.:

“MRS LAWSON was outstanding in her ability to master her academic studies. She worked with enthusiasm and intelligence. Therefore, we are sure Mrs. Lawson will make good use of these gifts for the benefits of the Children and Young people in Nigeria. We shall miss her in the College, but we look forward with confidence to hearing about the work she will accomplish”, the principal wrote.

“The late women leader was the proprietress of Lawson Group of Schools established in 1977: – (Crèche, Pre-Nursery, Nursery, Primary, Junior School and College) and Past President of NACCIMA – 19th but 1st Female National President of Nigerian Association of Chambers of Commerce, Industry, Mines Agriculture (NACCIMA) 1st Female President Federation of West African Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FEWACCI)

“Lawson was Past Chairman, -Board of Governing Council, Moshood Abiola Polytechnic, Ogun State (MAPOLY), Past President – Abeokuta Chamber of Commerce, Past President – Ogun Council of Chambers of Commerce, Past President –Odu’a Chambers of Commerce

“The late Iyalode was Global Convener – NACCIMA Business Women Group (NAWORG), Fellow and Council Member – Institute of Directors (IoD), member – Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI), Council Member – Nigerian – British Chambers of Commerce(NBCC), Chairman Board of Trustees – Nigerian Quality Infrastructure Forum(NIQIF)

“She was matron women In Logistic and Transport (WILAT), Chairman – ABESTONE Microfinance Bank, Commerce House, Ibara, Abeokuta, 4th Iyalode of Egbaland conferred on her by Oba Oyebade Lipede. Alake of Egbaland.

“The deceased was the 1st Iyalode of Yorubaland conferred on her by Oba Lamidi Adeyemi – The Alaafin of Oyo Kingdom and was the matron, Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), Ogun State Council, Matron, National Association of Women Journalists (NAWOJ),Ogun State Council

“Iyalode was matron, National Association of Women Journalists (NAWOJ), South-West Nigeria, matron, Nigeria Football Supporters Club and was Amazon of Yorubaland, award bestowed on her by Ooni of Ife, HRM Oba Adeneye Ogunwusi

“The late philanthropist has number of less privileged pupils/students under her scholarship and has been sponsoring traders to uplift their businesses and also used her platform in fight against female, and presented papers to the Nigeria Senate to address the menace of maiming, killings and raping of the womenfold

“Iyalode hobbies include visiting and caring for the aged, learning from their wealth of experience, gardening, cooking, reading, listening to religious music visiting historical tourist sites and monuments, and she is married with lovely treasured children, while she was also known to have been sponsoring traders to uplift their businesses”.