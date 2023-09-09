United Nigeria plane skids off runway amid downpour + Video

A United Nigeria Airlines flight U5 0513 operated by its aircraft with registration 5N-BWY has skidded off the runway.

This development occurred on Friday as the aircraft landed at the Murtala Mohammed Airport in Lagos amid a downpour.

The airline’s head of Corporate Communications, Achilleus-Chud Uchegbu, confirmed the development in a statement late on Friday.

Uchegbu said the aircraft, which was coming in from the Sam Mbakwe International Cargo Airport in Owerri, the Imo State capital, operated and landed normally, but skidded off the runway upon landing.

All passengers were safely evacuated alongside their luggage with no one injured in the incident.

According to the airline, the relevant authorities have been informed about the incident.

Uchegbu added: “Passenger safety is of utmost priority to United Nigeria Airlines.

“We assure our passengers that we value their safety and will not compromise on it.

“We shall continually work, like we have always done, to ensure that our passengers are always united with their destinations safely.”

Breaking News United Nigeria Airline going to Lagos this evening landed inside bush. No casualty Posted by Ashams Francis on Friday, September 8, 2023