United Nigeria Airlines gets approval to fly Ghana route

United Nigeria Airlines has received the regulatory approval from Ghana Civil Aviation Authority to begin scheduled flight operations into the country.

The airline’s Chief Operating Officer, Osita Okonkwo, confirmed the development in a statement on Thursday in Lagos.

The statement, signed by its Head, Corporate Communications, Achilleus-Chud Uchegbu, quoted Mazi Okonkwo as saying the approval to fly into Ghana was communicated to the airline by the GCAA on July 13 in a letter with reference number: AIR/4203/087/008.

He said according to the letter, United Nigeria Airlines was approved to operate into the Kotoka International Airport, Accra, Ghana for both cargo and passenger operations.

The airline chief said the Director-General of the GCAA, Captain Charles Kraikue, who signed the approval, stated: “Approval is hereby granted United Nigeria Airlines Company Limited.”

Okonkwo said the approval came amidst preparations by the airline to also commence scheduled flight operations to unite travellers with Jos in Plateau State and Abakaliki in Ebonyi State.

According to him, others states are Benin in Edo State, Maiduguri in Borno State, Ibadan in Oyo State, Ilorin in Kwara State, Kano in Kano State and Sokoto in Sokoto State, the seat of the Caliphate.

He said: “The airline is also seeking approvals for the commencement of scheduled operations to N’Djamena in Chad, Libreville in Gabon, Malabo in Equatorial Guinea, Monrovia in Liberia and Banjul, The Gambian capital.

“Other cities of interest for the airline include Sao Tome, Kinshasa in the Democratic Republic of Congo, Congo Brazzaville and Douala in Cameroon.

“It has also applied for approval for cross Atlantic operations to Amsterdam in the Netherlands, Rome in Italy, Dubai in the United Arab Emirates, Houston in the United States of America, Dublin, Ireland and London in the United Kingdom.”

Okonkwo said this was coming on the heels of the acquisition of wide body aircraft including Airbus and ERJ 175 and ERJ 190.

He said the aircraft would join the airline’s fleet soon to power intercontinental and regional operations in an expansion project that would reposition it for improved service delivery across Nigeria, continental and intercontinental routes.