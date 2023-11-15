UNILORIN announces resumption date for new, returning students 

The management of the University of Ilorin has announced that the new academic session will commence on December 4, 2023 when new and returning students are expected back on campus.

This decision was taken by the University Senate at its 298th meeting held on November 14.

A statement by the institution’s Director of Corporate Affairs, Kunle Akogun, also disclosed that lectures would commence in earnest on December 18, 2023 after all registration formalities might have been completed.

Akogun added that matriculation of the fresh students has been slated for January 29, 2024.