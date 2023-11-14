Early detection, key to breast cancer cure, survival – Expert

A Nurse Clinician, Omolara Olaosebikan, early detection of breast cancer is key to cure and improving the survival rate of patients.

Olaosebikan stated this during a lecture on breast cancer, on Tuesday in Ibadan.

The Lecture was organised by the women committee of Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), Oyo State chapter, to mark the second anniversary of the union.

The nurse clinician, who worked with Adeoyo Maternity Teaching Hospital, Ibadan, said that women must conduct self-examination of their breast once in a month, particularly after menstruation, to be able to detect any abnormality.

“As women, we are supposed to be doing self breast examination once a month after menstruation to be able to detect any lump, swelling, discharge from the nipples or change in colour of their breasts.

“These are the things we should look for on monthly basis and see healthcare providers if there is any abnormal change,” she said.

Olaosebikan called on women above 40 years to do a mammogram (x-ray of the breast) to detect any abnormal change in their breasts.

She identified four stages of breast cancer, adding that it was better to get it treated at an early stage before getting to the last stage.

Olaosebikan said that breast cancer cure might be difficult if it should be allowed to get to the last stage.

“Early detection will reduce treatment cost, improve quality of life and survival rate,” she said.

Earlier, the Oyo State NLC Chairperson (Women Committee), Kikelomo Ayedun, said that the health talk was organised to sensitise members on how to live a healthy life.

Ayedun said that what members had gained at the programme would go a long way in improving their health conditions.

In his own remarks, the state NLC Chairman , Kayode Martins, appreciated the women for organising the lecture, adding: “health was wealth.”

According to Martins, breast cancer is one of the fastest killing diseases in Nigeria and the world generally, adding that it should not be taken for granted.

The highlight of the event was blood pressure check and sugar level test.

The programme was attended by all women affiliates of NLC, both from the public and private sectors.