Ex-Anambra Governor, Obiano, denies plans to leave APGA 

Former Governor of Anambra, Chief Willie Obiano, said he remained a committed member of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA).

Obiano said this in a statement signed by his Publicist, Tony Nezianya Tuesday.

He made the clarification while debunking claims that he would leave the party to another in no distant time.

Obiano was Governor of Anambra on the platform of APGA for eight years.

According to the statement, my dedication and loyalty to APGA, both in words and actions were not in doubt.

The former governor said he championed the ideologies and principles of APGA, worked tirelessly to promote its agenda and ensured the party’s continued success after his time in office.

READ ALSO:

Seplat urges Africa to reposition energy industry for future

Anti-Drug War: NDLEA arrests 35,000 suspects, solicits support of LG chairmen, others

Blue Economy: Oyetola targets $20b annual revenue

He said: “It is, therefore, evident that I Chief Willie Obiano has no plans to abandon APGA or join another political party.

“I have no plan now or in future to leave the party.

“There is misguided speculation in a section of the media that I plan to jump ship,” he said.

Obiano urged Anambra Governor, Prof. Chukwuma Soludo, to fulfil his promise to pay disengagement allowance to all his political appointees as promised them in Aguleri at the point of departure.

He said the gesture would be a befitting way to end their glorious service as well as reward them for ensuring his victory at the polls.

”If you cannot re-engage them, you can at least pay their outstanding allowances,” Obiano said.