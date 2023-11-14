Sociology student wins N500, 000 University Marathon prize

A Sociology Student from Godfrey Okoye University, Samuel Amoga, has won the Institute’s 2023 Marathon, beating other contestants in the race in a time of 1hr:40 minutes.

Amoga clinched the N500,000 prize of the 22 Kilometre Marathon which kicked off at 7:30 a.m.

The race started from the entrance gate of Omnium Sanctorum Chaplaincy of the University at the Thinkers Corner.

It took the contestants through Emene Old road and terminated at the University’s main campus at Ugwuomu Nike, Enugu.

Confidence Obi and Hassan Farid from the Computer and Architecture departments came 2nd and 3rd respectively.

The athletes arrived at Ugwuomu Campus at 1hr: 42 minutes and were rewarded with N200, 000 and N100, 000 respectively.

Ngozika Orji from the Economics Department won the female category after arriving at the final point at 2hrs:20 minutes.

She also pocketed N500, 000, while Olaedo Unah and Prisca Eneh from the Law and Accounting departments finished in 2nd and 3rd positions respectively.

They received N200,000 and N100,000 respectively for their exploits.

The fourth and fifth positions from both categories were also not left empty-handed as they received N20, 000 each, while 6th to 20 positions of both categories received N10, 000 each.

Vice Chancellor of the University, Rev. Fr. Christian Anieke, who handed the prizes over to the winners, said the exercise was part of the institution’s innovation to develop young people.

Anieke said the marathon was restricted to only staff and students of the institute and its group of schools, to discover budding talents in athletics.

He explained that the marathon was part of the programmes mapped out for the 11th convocation of the University scheduled to hold on November 18.

Anieke commended the students for demonstrating their talents, skills and abilities.

Receiving the cash prize, Amoga attributed the feat to God, hard work and determination.

“I only play basketball twice a week and for this exercise, I only trained last Saturday and today, here I am as the winner,” he said.