UNILAG edges UI, UNIPORT, others to clinch Season 5 Shalina Young Talent Award

In a commendable feat, Princess Kamsy Okeke, a final year student of the Faculty of Pharmacy, University of Lagos, has won the Season 5 Shalina Young Talent Award to emerge the “Best Pharmacy Brain in the country”.

Shalina Young Talent Award is a value-added initiative designed to bring the best out of pharmacy students in Nigeria.

The Eagle Online learnt that UNILAG has won the Award the most since the commencement of the initiative.

The National Grand Finale, which took place in Lagos at NECA House, had winners from 24 Nigerian universities, including the University of Ibadan, Obafemi Awolowo University, University of Lagos, University of Jos, University of Uyo, Ahmadu Bello University and University of Nigeria Nsukka,competing for the coveted prize.

The contest, which kickstarted with three universities, and increased over the years had 24 Pharmacy students across the country this season jostling for the prize for about six hours of intense competition and four rounds of the contest, including Multiple Choice Questions, Debate, Rapid Fire, and Case Study.

The competition, tagged: “Biggest Hunt for the Best Pharmacy Brains in Nigeria,” eventually saw Okeke emerge as the overall winner and winning a cash prize of N1 million, while Chukwudubeanyi Michael Ekweozor of the University of Jos and Ihediuche Chizoba Vivian of the Chukwuemeka Odumegwu Ojukwu emerged first and second runner-ups and won N500,000 and N300,000 respectively.

In his speech at the event, the National Chairman, Nigeria Association of Pharmacists in Academia, Dr. Ezekiel Akinkunmi, commended all the contestants for giving their best and for representing their different schools well.

Also speaking, the Dean, Faculty of Pharmacy, University of Nigeria, Nsukka, Professor I. K. Onyishi, commended Shalina for the impact it is making in uplifting the knowledge of the students as well as the pharmacists in general, saying: “The company has done very well as it has brought unprecedented knowledge-based development by going to the universities to discover young talents in the industry.

“I am proud of Shalina, the contestants, and as well as happy as a university to be part of it.

“The topics are very difficult, but I saw each of the contestants putting up a good fight to say everything right.”

The Dean stated further that the contestants have shown themselves worthy of being celebrated, adding that they have convincingly portrayed that they can stand for themselves.

On his part, the Chief Operating Officer, West Africa (Pharma) Business Operations, Shalina Healthcare, Arun Raj, said the initiative, which has clocked five years of its existence, was aimed at giving back to the society as well as encouraging the young stars that they can excel in all areas of life.

Raj commended all the contestants for their efforts and courage, saying: “You are sitting here because you are the best.

“Everyone is a winner, but some days are specially for some people.”

The COO disclosed further that the company is celebrating its 40 years existence in Africa and 35 years in Nigeria.

Raj added: “We are standing on our founding principles; giving quality products at affordable prices and going beyond business to drive our purpose of making access to quality healthcare a right for every African so they can lead healthy productive lives.

“This is by ensuring that we are doing something different to make an impact in society, especially in the lives of our teeming consumers.”

Speaking briefly at the grand event, the Director-General, National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control, Prof. Moji Adeyeye, congratulated the contestants, stating that they should be proud of themselves as they are the best.

The DG equally commended Shalina Healthcare Nigeria for organising such a laudable and innovative programme, noting that it will go a long way in encouraging the next generation.

The grand event was attended by a good number of stakeholders in the Nigerian pharmaceutical industry and institutions.