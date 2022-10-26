Unemployed man docked for allegedly threatening officers on duty

An unemployed man, Christian Hinhinebe, was on Wednesday docked in an Upper Area Court, Karu, Abuja for allegedly threatening police officers on duty.

The police charged Hinhinebe who lives in Adon Kasa, Karu LGA of Nassarawa state, with criminal intimidation and insult on public officer.

The Prosecution Counsel, Olanrewaju Osho, told the court that in September under the Nyanya Bridge in Karu, the defendant threatened and insulted a police inspector and his team performing their official duty with intent to cause alarm and also force them to engage in an act which they are not legally bound to do.

Osho said the defendant also used an abusive language concerning their persons in a manner likely to cause provocation which may cause public peace.

The offence, he said, contravened the provisions of sections 397 and 399 of the Penal Code.

The defendant pleaded not guilty to the charge.

The Judge, Hassan Mohammed, granted the defendant bail in the sum of N100, 000 with one reasonable surety who must live within court jurisdiction.

Mohammed ordered that the surety address must be verified by the court officer and the police officer and National I.D card must be kept at the court.

He also ordered the defendant to write an undertaking to maintain peace.

Mohammed, therefore, adjourned the case until Nov. 3 for further hearing.